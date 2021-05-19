One of the Queen’s two new puppies, given to her while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital, has reportedly died.

Fergus, a young dorgi puppy, was one of the pair given to the Queen after Philip fell ill in February.

She was apparently left “devastated” after the pup died over the weekend, a month after the death of her husband aged 99.

A source told the Sun: “The Queen is absolutely devastated.

“The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period.

“Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband.”

The Queen saw Fergus and a corgi called Muick as a “distraction” while she was grieving, a royal expert had said.

Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, said: “The thinking was enough was enough, and that she was getting too old for new dogs and who would look after them when she was gone.

“But clearly that decision was reversed and, as it turned out, it probably is very fortuitous. I think it’s useful to have these puppies in her life now as way of a distraction.”

The Queen’s love of horses and dogs is well known and, while Philip spent his final period in hospital, it emerged the Queen had been given the puppies.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.