‘Queen Elizabeth’s legacy is being attacked here’ – critics line up to take aim at Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary has been accused of attacking the late Queen Elizabeth’s legacy, after the British commonwealth was described as “Empire 2.0” in the programme.

Royal sources say the series has aimed a “direct hit” at the queen’s decades of work to lead the British commonwealth into a new era, describing it as “deeply offensive” to her memory.

Contributors to the couple’s series, part of their multi-million-pound Netflix deal, called the commonwealth a “privileged club of formally colonised nations” and said it was an economic block that has kept countries “intergenerationally poor”, with millions of Britons described as having “incredibly painful” memories of empire.

The documentary also makes claims about the royal family’s financing of the slave trade. Afua Hirsch, a British writer, tells viewers: “It’s often said that Britain had a Deep South that was just as brutal, that actually enslaved more Africans than the United States of America did. But that Deep South was the Caribbean.”

Sources last night condemned the description of the commonwealth as “appalling and factually inaccurate”, with one palace insider adding that it was a “good job” the late queen “is not here to have to see this”.

Another said: “Some of this is deeply offensive to all those in the commonwealth and, of course, the late queen’s legacy.”

The royal family has chosen to stay silent over the Netflix show, with senior members not intending to watch it.

Yesterday, King Charles was joined by religious leaders to visit London churches, where he wished worshippers a “happy Christmas”.

A source close to the palace said there was a feeling of “sadness” around the documentary, in which Harry and Meghan criticise members of their family, including the “formality” of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The feeling behind palace walls, a source said, was “that it’s quite sad that it’s come to this”.

“Today is a day when you’re reminded that they’re human beings,” they said of the royal family. “It’s sad to see it playing out in this way.”

During extensive interviews, Harry and Meghan appear to criticise the royal family and palace, as well as the media.

In one scene, Meghan mocks her attempts at curtseying for the late queen, comparing the lives of her in-laws to a medieval-era theatre show.

Saying she was not given any training in how to become a member of the royal family, she spoke of her shock at having to bow to the late queen.

A palace source said last night: “The truth is, this a real royal family – they’re not playing a role.

“How did they not know that?”