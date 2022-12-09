| -2.6°C Dublin

Close

‘Queen Elizabeth’s legacy is being attacked here’ – critics line up to take aim at Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show

Meghan Markle with Queen Elizabeth in 2018 Expand

Close

Meghan Markle with Queen Elizabeth in 2018

Meghan Markle with Queen Elizabeth in 2018

Meghan Markle with Queen Elizabeth in 2018

Hannah Furness

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary has been accused of attacking the late Queen Elizabeth’s legacy, after the British commonwealth was described as “Empire 2.0” in the programme.

Royal sources say the series has aimed a “direct hit” at the queen’s decades of work to lead the British commonwealth into a new era, describing it as “deeply offensive” to her memory.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

Most Watched

Privacy