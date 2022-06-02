Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee birthday honours sees Irish doctor awarded an honorary CBE

Kildare native and Trinity graduate Dr Susan Hopkins has been named on Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee birthday honours list in recognition of her work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The honours usually coincide with the Queen’s birthday and this year they also mark the 70th anniversary of her reign, and their purpose is to recognise people who have made achievements in public life.

Former Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster, designer Stella McCartney and writers Sir Salman Rushdie and Ian Rankin were also among those who were named in the Queen’s Jubilee Honours List 2022.

The list of 1,134 recipients – from sports stars, actors, writers and singers to politicians and medical and charity workers – was released today on the eve of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee birthday celebrations in the UK this weekend.

The list is complied to honour those for the public service they have provided across the UK to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years of service.

Dr Hopkins was made an honorary CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for her outstanding work during the Covid-19 pandemic as Chief Medical Advisor for the UK Health Security Agency.

The award is the highest ranking honour outside of a knighthood or damehood and is awarded to those who have a prominent role at a regional or national level. Previous recipients include physicist Dr Stephen Hawking and playwright Harold Pinter.

Dr Hopkins, who is also an honorary clinical senior lecturer in the Department of Medicine at Imperial College London, also received the Presidential Distinguished Service Award from President Michael D. Higgins last December.

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster and the first female to be appointed Northern Ireland First Minister was honoured with a damehood.

She told the BBC that being made a dame was "an honour for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, the place which I love and which I represented for 18 years, and indeed for the whole of Northern Ireland".

Others making the list include crime writer Ian Rankin, who received a knighthood, designer Stella McCartney, who was also named a CBE while writer Sir Salman Rushdie was named to the elite Companions of Honour.

The oldest recipient is Angela Redgrave, (104) the founder and principal of the Bristol School of Dancing, who received a British Empire Medal (BEM) while the youngest were 11-year-old twins Elena and Ruben Evans-Guillen from Warrington, who have raised more than €58,000 NHS charities over the past three years.

Of the honours list, issued by the UK Cabinet office, today just over half of the recipients (51.5pc) are women.

Others named include singer Bonnie Tyler and footballer Rio Ferdinand as well as Sir Quentin Blake (89), who is best known for his illustrations of Roald Dahl’s children’s books who was awarded with the Companions of Honour.