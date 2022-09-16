Queen Elizabeth's funeral: World leaders, presidents, kings and queens to fly in to pay their respects

Thousands queued for hours in London yesterday for a chance to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Hall, London. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty

King Charles will host world leaders and foreign royals at Buckingham Palace on the eve of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in one of the largest official British state receptions in living memory.

Presidents and prime ministers from across the globe will arrive in London throughout the weekend to pay respects to the late queen. Every country that has diplomatic ties to Britain, bar a handful including Russia and Belarus, has been invited to send a representative, while kings and queens from the Netherlands, Norway and Spain will be among the many royals in attendance.

On Sunday, they will rub shoulders at a grand reception at Buckingham Palace, where they will be formally welcomed by the king. Palace aides have not confirmed the numbers but the scale of the funeral operation means that leaders will gather in numbers not seen for a generation.

All “working members” of Britain’s royal family are expected to attend, leaving questions over the presence of Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew.

Prince William and his wife Kate will be on hand to accept condolences, as will Princess Anne, her brother Edward and his wife Sophie.

Guests include ambassadors from North Korea and Iran as well as Empress Masako of Japan, who will accompany Emperor Naruhito, despite largely retreating from public life two decades ago.

Visiting world leaders and monarchs will also be given the opportunity to view the queen’s coffin as it lies in state at Westminster Hall.

There will be “no disruption” to the public viewing, sources insisted, revealing they would be facilitated alongside the public queue in time slots spread out from tomorrow until Sunday afternoon.

It raises the prospect that some of those who have been queuing for hours to see the coffin might find themselves paying their respects at the same time as presidents such as Joe Biden of the US or France’s Emmanuel Macron.

The king’s reception on the eve of the funeral will be a muted affair, with guests asked to wear morning dress, with no hats or decorations. They will gather in the picture gallery and state apartments at about 6pm, where drinks and canapes will be served.

How can they ban Belarus and Russia and not say no to China?

Such an event at any other time would see guests dressed in white tie, with royals donning tiaras, Garter sashes, and strings of diamonds and pearls. Guests walking along the red-carpeted corridor in pairs will be announced upon arrival.

The funeral has been described as “the biggest international event” the UK has hosted in decades and one of the largest diplomatic moments of the 21st century.

Foreign Office officials are said to have handwritten about 1,000 invitations for both the service on Monday and the king’s reception the previous evening. For most countries, that means the head of state plus one guest.

They were addressed to the leaders of nearly every country in the world apart from Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Russia, Belarus, and Myanmar.

Syria and Venezuela are not invited as Britain does not currently have diplomatic relations with those countries. Afghanistan was not invited due to the current political situation, a source said. Russia and Belarus are not being invited to send any representatives because of the invasion of Ukraine.

A decision to invite Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, sparked a backlash from Tory MPs who were sanctioned by Beijing last year in response to similar moves by the UK over the treatment of the Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

Iain Duncan Smith, the former leader of the Conservative Party, told Politico it was “astonishing” that Chinese representatives had been invited, asking: “How can they ban Belarus, Russia and Myanmar and not say no to China? They have a huge record of human rights abuses, including what we believe to be genocide, smashing churches and persecuting Christians.”

President Xi is not expected to attend but will send vice-president Wang Qishan.

