Queen Elizabeth’s farewell to her husband Prince Philip, who was her strength and stay for 73 years

Prince Philip’s coffin, covered with his standard, was carried into St George’s Chapel by the pallbearers

Queen Elizabeth II bows her head during the funeral of her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at St George's Chapel, Windsor. Photo: WPA Pool

The life and legacy of Prince Philip were remembered during his funeral service yesterday, reflecting his naval career, passion for engineering and dedication to his wife of 73 years, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

During the poignant event attended by Elizabeth and his children and grandchildren, Philip was described as having enriched the lives of all those he knew with his “kindness, humour and humanity”.

The day was one of contrasts, a spectacle of pomp and pageantry provided by the many regiments and military units associated with Philip during his long association with the UK armed forces who took part.

There were simple touches that reflected the man, his polished dark green four-wheeled carriage was parked so it was passed by the funeral procession – his cap, whip and brown gloves lay neatly on a folded blanket.

And the wreath of white blooms, including roses and lilies chosen by Elizabeth, placed on top of his coffin included a handwritten card, edged in black, from his wife.

In brilliant sunshine the funeral procession made its way through the precincts of the castle.

Philip’s children, Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward — or to give them their titles, Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex — walked behind his coffin carried by a Land Rover Defender hearse Philip had helped design.

They were joined by the duke’s grandsons William and Harry — the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex respectively — his eldest grandson Peter Phillips, and vice admiral Tim Laurence (second husband of Princess Anne) and the queen’s nephew the Earl of Snowdon.

The royals walked in step as a military band played and all stared straight ahead into the sun as they made their way to Philip’s final resting place.

Philip had followed Elizabeth throughout her reign as he supported her as head of state, but now she followed him, travelling for part of the procession at the rear of the cortege in a state Bentley.

Cutting a solitary figure at the front of the quire, nearest the altar, Elizabeth sat apart from her children during the service in St George’s Chapel, while William and Harry were seated opposite one another.

The Dean of Windsor paid tribute to Philip: “With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us.

“We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our queen, by his service to the nation and the commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith.

“Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humour and humanity.”

His love of the sea and long association with the Royal Navy permeated the service, the reduced choir of four singing the hymn Eternal Father, Strong to Save – traditionally associated with seafarers and the maritime armed services.

In a prayer the Archbishop of Canterbury gave thanks for Philip’s “resolute faith and loyalty”.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said: “O eternal God, before whose face the generations rise and pass away, thyself unchanged, abiding, we bless thy holy name for all who have completed their earthly course in thy faith and following, and are now at rest.

“We remember before thee this day Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, rendering thanks unto thee — for his resolute faith and loyalty, for his high sense of duty and integrity, for his life of service to the nation and commonwealth, and for the courage and inspiration of his leadership.”

Philip’s coffin was also slowly lowered into the royal vault as his titles were read out.

It was draped with his personal standard and alongside the wreath was his admiral of the fleet naval cap and sword.

A mournful lament was played by a pipe major from the Royal Regiment of Scotland, and as he walked away from the chapel the music faded until he finally stopped.

In the nearby nave the Last Post was sounded by buglers from the Royal Marines and a few moments later the Reveille was played by the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry.

Philip served as captain general of the Royal Marines for more than six decades and at the end of the service the buglers sounded Action Stations. The short piece was a fitting finale and is played on a warship to signal all hands should go to battle stations and is sometimes featured at funerals of naval men.

God Save The Queen was sung by the reduced choir of just four singers as the service came to an end. And while the royal family followed Elizabeth out of the chapel, Harry glanced down through the opening to the royal vault where his grandfather’s coffin now lay.

He recently spoke about holding video call chats with his grandparents and joked how Philip would not bother clicking a button to end conversations — but would instead slam the laptop shut.

Philip’s death left the UK monarchy grieving in private — but during the week they made public appearances to recognise the support and condolences received throughout the week from the nation.

Charles spoke first for the family and praised his “dear Papa” for the “most remarkable, devoted service to the queen, to my family and to the country”.

A few days later he understandably looked more emotional when he saw first-hand at Marlborough House the hundreds of cards, flowers, letters and pictures left by the public wanting to honour his father.

Personal, funny and revealing tributes were paid by Philip’s children and grandchildren who knew him best, and saw a side of the man only glimpsed at by the outside world.

Harry summed up his “grandpa” as “master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right till the end” while William pledged to uphold his wishes and continue to support Elizabeth and “get on with the job”.

Unseen photographs were released showing Philip sitting on a sofa with Elizabeth at Balmoral surrounded by their great-grandchildren, having a bite to eat with his family with a beer at hand, or in the Scottish Highlands relaxing with his wife.

Philip’s death has come at a time of upheaval for the royal family with Harry and Meghan making accusations of racism and a lack of support against their family in their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

PA Media