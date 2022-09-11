Queen Elizabeth’s coffin begins journey to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh

Well-wishers in Scotland plaid tribute to Britain’s late monarch Queen Elizabeth as her coffin left Balmoral on a six-hour journey to Edinburgh, where it will lie at St Giles’ Cathedral.

In bright sunshine, the hearse passed through the gates of the royal residence which was her summer refuge.

Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Tim Laurence were part of the procession travelling in a limousine directly behind the late Queen.

Her oak coffin had been carried to the vehicle by six of the Balmoral estate’s gamekeepers, who were tasked with the symbolic gesture.

Draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, it had remained at rest in the Balmoral ballroom so the late monarch’s loyal estate workers can say their last goodbyes.

Now with a single motorbike outrider leading the way and six vehicles following, the hearse travelled at a stately pace through the stunning Aberdeenshire countryside.