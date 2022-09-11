Scottish mourners paid tribute to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth by lining the route of her coffin procession in their thousands as she left Balmoral for the last time.

Well-wishers gathered beside country roads, bridges and in village and city centres to say goodbye to the woman who was never more at home then when in Scotland.

By the time the procession reached its destination of Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse, after more than six hours, the crowds were 10 deep in places on the famous Royal Mile, a famous thoroughfare the Queen knew well.

The Queen’s children and their spouses – Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Tim Laurence, Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex – watched as soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland carried the coffin into the Palace.

The coffin will remain in the throne room overnight so that staff will be able to pay their final respects. On Monday afternoon, a service will take place in St Giles’ Cathedral.

The funeral will take place at Westminister Abbey on Monday 19 September.

As the procession neared its end today, flowers were thrown in front of the hearse and spontaneous applause broke out from sections of the crowds in the Royal Mile.

At one point, as the cortege travelled through Dundee, a lone long-stemmed flower could be seen on the hearse windscreen, and in a rural part of the route farmers paid homage to the Queen with tractors lined up in a field.

The Queen did not travel alone during her 180-mile journey, Anne and her husband were in a limousine as part of a procession directly behind her.

The Queen’s oak coffin, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland with a wreath of Balmoral flowers on top, began its journey from the Queen’s summer sanctuary in the Highlands.

Read More

Meanwhile, Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will visit Belfast, Edinburgh and Wales in the coming days.

He will begin his visit to legislators at London’s Westminster Hall on Monday, where both Houses of Parliament will express their condolences to the new monarch and his wife – and the King will give his reply.

Later that day, Charles and Camilla will fly to Edinburgh where he will inspect the Guard of Honour at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, before attending the ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt.

Belfast is the next stop, with the royal couple flying there on Tuesday to visit Hillsborough Castle, where they will view an exhibition about the late Queen’s long association with Northern Ireland.

He will then meet the Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and party leaders and receive a message of condolence led by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, again making his reply.

After a short reception at Hillsborough, the couple will travel to St Anne’s Cathedral for a service of prayer and reflection and before the event Charles will meet leaders from all the major faiths in Northern Ireland, and later the royal couple will return to London.

In a tribute to his late mother, the new King will lead Wednesday’s procession behind the gun carriage carrying her coffin to Westminster Hall, where the lying in state will begin before Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on September 19.

The planned trip to Wales is scheduled for Friday, with details to be released at a later date.