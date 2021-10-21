Queen Elizabeth spent Wednesday night in hospital after cancelling her visit to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace has said.

The Queen had been due to attend as part of a visit to Northern Ireland, but her trip was cancelled on Wednesday after she “reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days”, Buckingham Palace said.

The service became the centre of a row last month after President Michael D Higgins declined an invitation to attend because he believed it was not politically neutral.

However, it went ahead today with British prime minister Boris Johnson, in attendance, along with church leaders and Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney.