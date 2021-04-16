Queen Elizabeth release unseen photo of Prince Philip ahead of his funeral 

The picture released by Buckingham Palace of a personal photograph of the Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, taken by The Countess of Wessex in 2003. Picture: Reuters

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has shared one of her favourite pictures of herself with Prince Philip on the eve of her husband’s funeral.

Philip, who died last Friday aged 99, was married to the queen for 73 years. His funeral takes place on Saturday at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

In the image, the couple are pictured relaxing together away from public duties and enjoying the scenery of the Scottish Highlands.

Looking at ease, Philip and the queen relax on the grass at the Coyles of Muick, a beauty spot near the town of Ballater in Aberdeenshire.

The prince lies back on a rug, propping himself up on his left elbow and has placed his hat on his right knee.

Beaming at Prince Edward’s wife Sophie – who took the picture in 2003 – the queen sits on a rug.

Philip will be remembered at his funeral today for his “kindness, humour and humanity” and his “unwavering loyalty” to the queen.

There will be no eulogy or sermon at this afternoon’s service, and no members of the royal family will give readings.

Instead, the deeply personal ceremony will reflect the prince’s desire to avoid unnecessary fuss, and will focus on naval tradition and his love of the sea.

In keeping with Covid guidelines and convention for a royal funeral, the 50-minute service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The queen (94) will sit alone in the quire, two metres from any family members and wearing a mask, and will take no active part.

The dean will open today’s service with the bidding, in which he will pay tribute to Philip’s many decades of public service.

“With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us,” he will say.

Courage

“We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our queen, by his service to the nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith.”

Standing before the group of 30 mourners, the dean will describe how their lives have been “enriched” through Philip’s challenges, encouragement, “his kindness, humour and humanity”.

The archbishop will also lead prayers, and praise the prince’s “courage and inspiration of his leadership”.

Before the service, members of the royal family will gather at the state entrance of Windsor Castle before the prince’s coffin emerges.

It is likely the first time Prince Harry and Prince William have seen each other in a year.

Every moment of Philip’s funeral has been planned and rehearsed to leave nothing to chance.

From the moment his coffin emerges from Windsor Castle, until the moment it is lowered slowly into the royal vault beneath the altar at St George’s Chapel, the day has been designed to reflect the prince’s military heritage and achievements.

