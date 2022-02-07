Queen Elizabeth intervenes to ensure what was once virtually unthinkable: Charles’ wife will be Queen Camilla

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wait for Queen Elizabeth to deliver her speech in the House of Lords, during the State Opening of Parliament in 2015. Photo: REUTERS/Alastair Grant/pool/File Photo

The question of whether the former Camilla Parker Bowles would one day be called queen has been haunting the hallways of Clarence House – the official London residence she shares with husband Prince Charles – for nearly two decades.

Not whether she will technically have the title, for in truth it will fall to her when Prince Charles becomes king, whether her critics like it or not, but whether public opinion would permit her to use it.

Once virtually unthinkable, the existence of a future Queen Camilla is now a certainty, thanks to the very public intervention of Queen Elizabeth as she marked 70 years since she became queen on the death of her father.

It is a stronger show of support than even Prince Charles’s most loyal courtiers could once have dreamed of.

The result of 17 years of planning, polling and persuading, it puts an end to the debate as only the queen could.

The signs have been there for a while, from sitting next to the queen in her Diamond Jubilee carriage procession, to attending the State Opening of Parliament.

But while the seeds of “Project Camilla” were sown long ago, it is in recent years that she has finally stepped into the role that will one day soon translate to queen.

If royal-watchers sat up and took notice in 2012 when she was awarded Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order in recognition of her personal service to the monarch, they were virtually twitching when in 2016 she was admitted to the Privy Council.

That move, the most astute noticed, meant she would be in the room when her husband is eventually formally proclaimed king; a sign of trust from the queen and the definitive signal of decisions yet to come.

Since then, it has seemed smooth sailing. A favourite among Britain’s literati, with fans in the press and a solid portfolio of speeches, she has surpassed expectations to find herself at the heart of a slimmed-down royal family.

“The Firm” has recently appeared fractured and febrile, from Prince Andrew’s shaming and the rollercoaster of Harry and Meghan’s departure, but she has added to its stability with quiet discretion.

During the pandemic, she avoided self-pity but voiced the thoughts of millions when she said: “I really miss my grandchildren” – not to mention her “severe withdrawal symptoms” when much-loved radio soap opera The Archers went off air.

Having taken on a plethora of patronages – more than 90 – she has found her rhythm with a few key themes that have endeared her no end to those she has been able to help.

In her, the lonely elderly have found a champion – one who has charmed many of them in person with her conspiratorial manner and near-permanent air of mischief.

Her “Reading Room” – a small but authoritative reading group promoted on an Instagram page – has enjoyed the support of every published author worth their salt, from Hilary Mantel to Robert Harris, Tom Stoppard, Elif Shafak, William Boyd, Philippa Gregory and Anthony Horowitz, as well as superstars such as Judi Dench.

Her friendships with amiable public figures such as Jilly Cooper, Joanna Lumley and Gyles Brandreth have brought forth public champions to sing her praises in newspapers and on television, some predating her royal life but all emphasising her down-to-earth character.

Her campaigns for children’s literacy show her as a loving grandmother and her affection for dogs and horses appeals to the public as much as it endears her to the queen.

She has also put the work in where it matters.

She has tried to help end the shame of domestic violence and sexual assault when it still felt taboo, providing dignity in the shape of wash bags for survivors and giving them a voice on her platform in a series of increasingly passionate speeches.

Only the queen could have secured the title of “Queen Camilla” in the minds of the public. But, as the last few years have shown, the Duchess of Cornwall will be the one who wins their hearts as well.

