Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral planner banned from roads after using phone behind wheel

The Duke of Norfolk was banned from driving for six months

The man who planned Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been banned from driving for six months after using his phone while behind the wheel.

The Duke of Norfolk, who is responsible for organising the State Opening of Parliament, pleaded guilty to the offence at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court in London.

The ban was imposed despite his claim that he needs his licence to arrange King Charles III’s coronation.

Edward Fitzalan-Howard (65) admitted to driving through a red light while on the phone to his wife after he was stopped in a BMW car in south London on April 7. He initially denied the offence but later admitted to not paying attention to the road because he was on the phone.

Prosecutor Jonathan Bryan told magistrates the highest-ranking duke in England already had nine points on his driving licence from two previous speeding offences in 2019.

With the addition of six points, a bench of magistrates, chaired by Judith Way, banned him from driving for six months.

Ms Way said: “We accept that this a unique case because of the defendant’s role in society, in particular in relation to the King’s coronation.

“The hardship needs to be exceptional, and although we find inconvenience may be caused, we don’t find it [to be] exceptional hardship.”

During proceedings, the duke’s lawyer, Natasha Dardashti, applied for details of the coronation to be heard in secret for national security purposes.

These details, which she said had yet to be discussed with the King, Prime Minister Liz Truss and the Archbishop of Canterbury, include the date of the ceremony.

Ms Dardashti told magistrates: “Very few people have been made aware of the date. The more sensitive the material, the fewer people are yet to be involved in that.

“Organisation of a national state occasion involves considerable matters of national security, not just the public and officials in this country, but world leaders attending the UK.

“In order to be able to properly advance this argument, it would require his grace to go into details, and to allow the press to remain will prohibit him putting forward much of the information he needs to put.”

The Earl Marshal is the 18th Duke of Norfolk and inherited the position upon the death of his father in 2002.

He is the most senior lay member of the Roman Catholic Church in Britain and a crossbench peer in the House of Lords.

The Oxford-educated father-of-five is a descendant of Elizabeth I. He is reported to be worth more than £100m.

Separately, royal mourning in memory of the queen will end for the monarchy and its households today.

Since her death, the royal family has only carried out official duties where appropriate, and its members have dressed in black as a mark of respect when in public.

From today, they will be able to carry out their normal official roles in full after observing the seven-day period of mourning.

Charles carried out one official engagement during the period, holding a telephone audience with Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng last Thursday evening, the eve of his tax-cutting mini-budget.

The Prince and Princess of Wales praised volunteers and operational staff they met at Windsor that day for their efforts at events surrounding the Queen’s committal service.