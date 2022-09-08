Queen Elizabeth II will be best remembered for charming the Irish nation during her successful visit here in 2011

Princess Margaret is photographed while being driven around Birr, Co Offaly by Lord de Vesci. Photo: Maxwells

Earl Louis Mountbatten's body is taken away from the harbour where he was killed by an IRA bomb on board his boat near Sligo on August 27, 1979

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visit the Guinness Storehouse Gravity Bar in Dublin on May 18, 2011. Photo: Maxwells/AFP via Getty Images

Poet Seamus Heaney, President Mary McAleese and Queen Elizabeth II before the State dinner in Dublin Castle on May 18, 2011. Photo: Maxwells Dublin

Queen Elizabeth II and President Mary McAleese lay wreaths at the Garden of Remembrance, Dublin, during the British monarch's visit to Ireland in May 2011. Photo: Irish Government/Pool/Getty Images)

QUEEN Elizabeth II, who has died aged 96, was the one constant presence in British-Irish relations across 70 years.

She will long be remembered for wowing the entire Irish nation with a simple head bow at the Garden of Remembrance in May 2011, to heroes who died fighting her country’s army. That moment of symbolism was enhanced by some superbly well-chosen words later at Dublin Castle.

Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Previous Next Close Queen Elizabeth at the Garden of Remembrance in 2011. Photo: PA Commemoration: President Mary McAleese and Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Dublin's Garden of Remembrance in 2011. Photo: Frank Mc Grath Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh visit the Guinness Storehouse and watch the pouring of a pint on May 18, 2011 in Dublin, Ireland Hosting the queen in 2011. Photo by Gerry Mooney Former president Mary McAleese and husband Martin with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at the Áras in 2011, the first state visit of a British monarch since 1911 Queen Elizabeth II is intoduced, by Nickey Brennan, GAA President 2006-2009, to Paddy McFlynn, GAA President 1979-1982, during her tour of Croke Park Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle in October 2020. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire Queen Elizabeth Britain's Queen Elizabeth with President Michael D Higgins Britain's Queen Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth bows after laying a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin Queen Elizabeth II greets Ulster Unionist Leader, David Trimble, at Buckingham Palace, London on 13/10/2003 during a special reception paying tribute to the contribution of more than 400 pioneers in British life. Photo: Fiona Hanson/PA Wire Fishmonger Pat O'Connell shares a laugh with Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to the English Market in Cork in 2011. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Queen Elizabeth at the Garden of Remembrance in 2011. Photo: PA

Her beguilingly simple speech at the State banquet in her honour, on that same visit, began with five words as Gaeilge: “A hUachtaráin agus a chairde.”

The visit by herself and husband, the late Prince Philip, was a triumph and helped bring a good neighbourly relationship between two adult democracies to a highpoint.

But Elizabeth’s relationship with Ireland had not always been easy. At times it has mirrored the difficult and ambiguous relations between the peoples of these two islands, which was too often tinged with viole

The reality that it took some 60 years for her to make her first visit to the Republic of Ireland spoke volumes about the struggling relationship between these two closest neighbours.

During her speech at the Dublin Castle state dinner she offered sincere thoughts and deep sympathy to all who suffered “as a consequence of our troubled past". It was a deft attempt to heal still painfully tender historic wounds.

Expand Close Poet Seamus Heaney, President Mary McAleese and Queen Elizabeth II before the State dinner in Dublin Castle on May 18, 2011. Photo: Maxwells Dublin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Poet Seamus Heaney, President Mary McAleese and Queen Elizabeth II before the State dinner in Dublin Castle on May 18, 2011. Photo: Maxwells Dublin

“With the benefit of historical hindsight, we can all see things which we would wish had been done differently or not at all,” she said, summing up centuries of mutual murder and mayhem.

Yet, since taking the British crown in February 1952, we note also that she has been the only constant in an up-and-down relationship between Ireland and Britain across those decades. The reality is that no other entity – in either country – was a political fixture for so long.

The fledgling Irish Free State was barely five years old when Elizabeth Windsor was born into a world in which the British Empire still loomed large way back in 1927.

Empire was still a fading feature when she ascended the British throne in 1952 and she was in what was still the colony of Kenya when she got news of her father, the king’s death.

In 2020 the writer John Banville, using one of his pseudonyms, wrote a book called The Secret Guest. He said it was based on a popular piece of folklore that the Princess Elizabeth and her younger sister, Margaret, were secretly evacuated to a manor house in the Irish midlands to protect them from German bombers in 1941, while their stoic royal parents remained with their embattled subjects in London.

Banville acknowledged his tale would be hard to prove. But we do know that Elizabeth’s wayward and glamorous younger sister, Princess Margaret, did visit the Irish midlands several times.

That was decades before her sister became the first reigning British monarch to visit this jurisdiction in 100 years. And the experiences of the Queen’s younger sister offer some insight into how the famously discrete Queen viewed matters Irish.

Expand Close Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visit the Guinness Storehouse Gravity Bar in Dublin on May 18, 2011. Photo: Maxwells/AFP via Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visit the Guinness Storehouse Gravity Bar in Dublin on May 18, 2011. Photo: Maxwells/AFP via Getty Images

Margaret stayed at Abbeyleix House in 1962 when she and her husband, the celebrity photographer universally known as Lord Snowdon, visited his relatives, the de Vescis. She and Lord de Vesci had a near-miss in a car accident which left the princess badly shaken.

Another visit, in January 1965, was far more eventful. There were already ominous signs when the couple’s car was impeded by felled trees on the first leg of the journey to Birr Castle.

“While staying at Birr, Princess Margaret and her in-laws joined in a song-fest at a tavern and enjoyed themselves without incident,” the US news service, AP, later reported.

But things got more serious around Abbeyleix on January 6, 1965. An IRA explosion and fire cut electricity to the manor house and surrounding area. The town of Abbeyleix had been daubed with slogans urging “Maggie go home".

The IRA, who had ended their five-year violent border campaign in 1962, said they intended the princess no harm. They merely wanted publicity about the injustice of partition in Ireland – and they got their international headlines.

Margaret insisted she would visit Birr and Abbeyleix again – but it was not to be, in part because she and her husband split up soon afterwards.

Expand Close Earl Louis Mountbatten's body is taken away from the harbour where he was killed by an IRA bomb on board his boat near Sligo on August 27, 1979 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Earl Louis Mountbatten's body is taken away from the harbour where he was killed by an IRA bomb on board his boat near Sligo on August 27, 1979

In October 1979, the princess was again the focus of Irish controversy when she was reported as having declared "all Irish are pigs" in a dinner conversation with the Chicago mayor, Jane Byrne. She later insisted that the remark had been misheard and that she had actually said "all Irish dance jigs".

But the US security authorities increased protection during a further leg of her American visit to Los Angeles. The alleged anti-Irish comments must also be seen in the context of the brutal IRA bomb murder of the Queen’s cousin, Lord Louis Mountbatten, off the coast of Sligo just weeks earlier, on August 27, 1979.

Lord Mountbatten, a naval commander and diplomat, was a close confidant of Queen Elizabeth’s family, especially her husband Philip and their son Charles. The Mountbattens frequently holidayed at their Classiebawn Castle in Co Sligo and despite security misgivings, he always insisted gardaí must keep their distance.

The bomb also killed three others, including two teenage boys. It happened on the same day as the IRA killing of 18 soldiers at Warrenpoint, Co Down, making it one of the darkest days of the conflict.

The whole thing sparked a major British-Irish political crisis with very frayed relations and criticisms of the gardaí.

For Queen Elizabeth and her family, it was intensely personal.

There were, however, hints along the way that Queen Elizabeth’s sure touch and use of symbolism could play a part in the quest for peace in Ireland.

Expand Close Princess Margaret is photographed while being driven around Birr, Co Offaly by Lord de Vesci. Photo: Maxwells / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Princess Margaret is photographed while being driven around Birr, Co Offaly by Lord de Vesci. Photo: Maxwells

Way back in 1977, she was marking her 25th anniversary on the British throne with planned visits all across the jurisdiction including Northern Ireland, which was then a cauldron of violence.

Despite huge security fears, the North visit went ahead, and before television cameras in Coleraine, she urged people to move on from “the attribution of blame for the past".

Another major symbolic milestone, too often forgotten, was the image of Queen Elizabeth and President Mary McAleese, kneeling together in silent prayer, after they jointly opened the Island of Ireland Peace Park in Messines, Belgium, in November 1998.

This splendid park honours Ireland’s World War I dead from all traditions and the supportive role played by President McAleese in the lead-up to the 2011 visit must always be recognised.

The attrition surrounding Brexit, and its fallout since June 2016, has taken a toll on British-Irish relations, making things look in hindsight like a slow slide down from the heights of May 2011. There is much repair work to be done and her likely successor, Prince Charles, with his rebuilt goodwill towards Ireland may yet have a role.

For now it remains for the Irish nation to commiserate with the British nation – including Northern Unionists – on Queen Elizabeth’s passing, as well as conveying heartfelt condolences to her family.



