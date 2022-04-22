Queen Elizabeth II gets all dolled up for her 96th birthday as Barbie pays tribute

A 41 Gun Royal Salute in Hyde Park, London, to mark the 96th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 96th birthday at her Sandringham estate yesterday as gun salutes rang out across London and Windsor and military bands played Happy Birthday.

Government ministers joined members of the royal family in sending their best wishes to the queen, who marks 70 years on the throne this year.

“An inspiration to so many across the UK, the Commonwealth and the world, it’s particularly special to be celebrating in this platinum jubilee year,” her grandson Prince William and his wife Kate said on Twitter.

British prime minister Boris Johnson, who is visiting India, paid a “heartfelt tribute” to her “70 years of dedicated and faultless service to our country and the Commonwealth” in a video message.

Toymaker Mattel launched a commemorative Barbie doll of the queen dressed in an ivory gown with a blue sash and wearing her wedding tiara to mark the jubilee.

She became queen on the death of her father King George VI on February 6, 1952, while she was in Kenya on an international tour.

The news was broken to her by her husband Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99 after more than seven decades by her side.

When she ascended the throne, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong and Harry Truman were running the Soviet Union, China and the US, respectively, while Winston Churchill was British prime minister.

The queen has largely avoided the spotlight after spending a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment. She tested positive for Covid in February and has said she was left very tired.

She has missed events, including the Easter service, but joined other members of her family at a memorial for her husband at London’s Westminster Abbey last month.