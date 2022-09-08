Queen Elizabeth held the United Kingdom together – from her early days to global celebrity pulling-power – there will never be another reign like it

At times like these, it is difficult to avoid a cliché: that the departure of Queen Elizabeth II represents, truly, the end of an era. And despite her increasing frailty, her death seems to come a shock. Why she was only photographed the other day greeting her new Prime Minister.

But when all four of her children gathered in Balmoral the signal was evident that the end of her life was drawing near. Her doctors hardly ever issue a bulletin about her health, but now they began doing so. Immediately that occurred, the world’s media was alerted – and apart from China and North Korea – the prospect of Queen Elizabeth’s demise dominated the global headlines.

For so many people all over the world, Elizabeth has been a familiar figure all of their lives. Sometimes you might be idly watching an old British movie on TV, set in some far-flung location in 1953, and there, hanging on the wall behind an actor playing some old colonel long gone is a photograph of the young Elizabeth, as head of state.

The Queen 15th Prime Minister, another Elizabeth, Ms Truss, was born in 1975: her first Prime Minister was Winston Churchill, born in 1874. Stalin ruled the Soviet Union at the start of her reign, and the American president by 1953 was Dwight Eisenhower, who was so smitten by the pretty young monarch that he sent her effusive letters expressing his adulation.

That is the span of history that her presence represented.

From her accession in 1952, when her father George VI died, to this 8 September 2022, her reign has represented a staggering change, in every aspect of life, and Elizabeth herself has had to change and adapt. She came to the throne in an age of deference and hierarchy – and indeed of what is now called “white privilege”. As her life drew to a close, it happened that her last Government was composed of the most multi-ethnic yet known, with a black Chancellor of the Exchequer, and a Home Secretary from an Indian-Kenyan heritage.

Elizabeth grew up in a Christian tradition which deplored divorce, and restrained her sister Margaret’s from marrying a divorced man in the mid-1950s; until 1968, no divorcée could be presented at court, or admitted to the Royal Enclosure at Ascot. But Elizabeth herself lived to see three of her four children get divorced, and her son and heir marry a divorcée, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who will come to reign as consort Queen.

Yet as she adapted to change, she also managed to retain her own, personal Christian faith. In each Christmas message, Elizabeth mentioned that her faith was a strength and a solace to her.

Her state visit to Ireland in 2011 was a truly meaningful milestone in the history of relations between this country and Britain: it was a visit of reconciliation, and one that was so widely welcomed and acclaimed by the Irish people. She had wanted to visit Ireland since the mid-fifties, when the subject was mentioned in an audience the then Irish Ambassador, Frederick Boland, but for the next five decades, it was not considered appropriate. Understandably, the issue of the Border and partition remained sensitive, and many Irish people felt that the very symbol of “the Crown” could not intrude into the Republic of Ireland. But after the Good Friday agreement, Anglo-Irish relations improved to the point that, with forensically careful planning, the formal visit could occur.

When Elizabeth spoke at a Dublin Castle event, opening with the words “A Uachtaráin agus a chairde”, with an impressive blas, it seemed like a moment of quantum change. She apologised for the “sad and regrettable history” that we know of, aluded with subtle meaning, to the “things we wish had been done differently – or not at all”. This seemed to bring a degree of closure to an often edgy relationship.

We had certainly come a long way since the 1953 Coronation, when Pathé newsreels showing the event were disallowed in the 26 Counties: strong republicans vehemently objected to images of a monarch, and those who wanted to see the film of Elizabeth’s crowning at Westminster Abbey had to resort to discreet screenings in Protestant church halls.

Yet the Irish people have always distinguished between “the Crown” and “the royal family”. The royal family was, after all, a family, and all family relationships have much in common.

And especially as Elizabeth grew older, became a grandmother and a great-grandmother, an affection and a respect for her was palpable in this country. Her continual sense of duty even elicited tributes from Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness. In the most recent times, as her family problems loomed large in headlines and social media – from Prince Andrew’s unwise friendships and relationships to Harry and Meghan’s continuous carping about their unhappy life in the royal household – you could discern increasing sympathy for Queen Elizabeth among the public.

After losing her husband – pictured sitting alone in a Covid mask at Philip’s funeral – it seemed sad that her twilight years were overshadowed by such domestic divisions. Yet many people thought she played a blinder when, having heeded Meghan’s complaints to Oprah Winfrey about racism at Buckingham Palace, Elizabeth said the whole family was “saddened” and that complaints about racism are “taken very seriously”. Then she added sagely that “recollections may differ” – recollections always differ, indeed.

In an increasingly democratic age, it has sometimes seemed incongruous that the British monarchy continued to exercise a global celebrity pulling-power. Yet that singular status may perish with the disappearance of Queen Elizabeth. There will certainly never be another reign like hers – stretching over 70 years – and perhaps there will never be a personality who could carry off both regal distance and friendly intimacy. People all over the world simply felt they knew her – she was such a familiar and enduring figure over the course of the last 70 years.

British republicans, who would prefer an elected head of state, nearly always add a coda “but not in the life of the present Queen”. So a measure of uncertainty may well follow the succeeding reign.

Despite the storms of disunity, Elizabeth did hold the United Kingdom together: and passing her last days in Scotland was symbolic of her affection for that nation, and her evident distress if it should break away from the Union. And Nicola Sturgeon, despite her affirmations of Scottish independence, always underlined her devotion to the Queen.

If strict tradition is followed, as soon as she passed out of this life, the worlds “The Queen is dead – God save the King” will be uttered, and Camilla, the consort, will have been expected to drop in a curtsey to her husband, now the monarch.

These are old, archaic procedures: in a modern age, a monarchy has to set the balance between adapting to the new, and maintaining continuity with the old, which Elizabeth did with extraordinary deftness. Small wonder that over the last days, thoughts, prayers and well-wishes have come from all over the world for a woman who was greatly respected, much loved, and, for those who have met her, as I did on that memorable 2011 visit, a very nice, friendly and surprisingly unpretentious person.

