| 16.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Queen Elizabeth held the United Kingdom together – from her early days to global celebrity pulling-power – there will never be another reign like it

Mary Kenny

Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the Imperial State Crown, and the Duke of Edinburgh, dressed in uniform of Admiral of the Fleet, wave from the balcony to the onlooking crowds at the gates of Buckingham Palace after the Coronation. Expand
1957 of Queen Elizabeth II in the Long Library at Sandringham shortly after making the traditional Christmas Day broadcast to the nation. Expand

Close

Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the Imperial State Crown, and the Duke of Edinburgh, dressed in uniform of Admiral of the Fleet, wave from the balcony to the onlooking crowds at the gates of Buckingham Palace after the Coronation.

Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the Imperial State Crown, and the Duke of Edinburgh, dressed in uniform of Admiral of the Fleet, wave from the balcony to the onlooking crowds at the gates of Buckingham Palace after the Coronation.

1957 of Queen Elizabeth II in the Long Library at Sandringham shortly after making the traditional Christmas Day broadcast to the nation.

1957 of Queen Elizabeth II in the Long Library at Sandringham shortly after making the traditional Christmas Day broadcast to the nation.

/

Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the Imperial State Crown, and the Duke of Edinburgh, dressed in uniform of Admiral of the Fleet, wave from the balcony to the onlooking crowds at the gates of Buckingham Palace after the Coronation.

At times like these, it is difficult to avoid a cliché: that the departure of Queen Elizabeth II represents, truly, the end of an era. And despite her increasing frailty, her death seems to come a shock. Why she was only photographed the other day greeting her new Prime Minister.

But when all four of her children gathered in Balmoral the signal was evident that the end of her life was drawing near. Her doctors hardly ever issue a bulletin about her health, but now they began doing so. Immediately that occurred, the world’s media was alerted – and apart from China and North Korea – the prospect of Queen Elizabeth’s demise dominated the global headlines.

Most Watched

Privacy