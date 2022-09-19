Queen Elizabeth funeral: Order of service in full

King Charles III, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex hold a vigil beside the coffin of their mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London. Picture date: Friday September 16, 2022.

Here is the order of service for the 4pm committal on Monday, September 19 at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle:

Before the Service the organ will be played by the Organ Scholar, Miss Miriam Reveley.

Thereafter the Assistant Director of Music, Mr. Luke Bond, will play:

Schmucke dich, O liebe Seele (BWV 654) Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

OTraurigkeit, O Herzeleid Dame Ethel Smyth (1858-1944)

Master Tallis's Testament Herbert Howells (1892-1983)

Psalm Prelude Set 1,No. 1 Herbert Howells (1892-1983)

Psalm Prelude Set 1,No. 2 Herbert Howells (1892-1983)

Melody (Three Pieces) Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (1875-1912)

Andante Sostenuto (Symphonie Gothique, Op. 70) Charles-Marie Widor (1844-1937)

The Tree of Peace JudithWeir (b. 1954)

Nimrod (Variations On An Original Theme, Op.36) Sir Edward Elgar (1857-1934) arranged by SirWilliam H. Harris

Prelude Sir William H. Harris (1883-1973)

Sheep May Safely Graze (BWV 208) Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) arranged by Stainton de B.Taylor

Rhosymedre Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958)

During the Service the Choir of St George's Chapel will be conducted by Mr. James Vivian, Director of Music and the organ will be played by Mr. Luke Bond, Assistant Director of Music.

The Service is led by The Right Reverend David Conner, KCVO, Dean of Windsor.

The Blessing will be pronounced by The Most Reverend and The Right Honourable Justin Welby, Lord Archbishop of Canterbury, Primate of All England and Metropolitan.

At 1.00pm members of the Congregation are admitted to the Chapel by way of the South Door and are directed to their seats by the Stewards and the Ushers.

At 3.10pm all stand as the Canons of Windsor, accompanied by The Archbishop of Canterbury and The Archbishop of York, move to the West Steps of the Chapel by way of the North Quire Gate and Centre Aisle. All then sit.

At 3.15pm all stand as the Clerk of the Closet and Head of Her Majesty's College of Chaplains, Dean of the Chapels Royal, Sub-Dean of the Chapels Royal, Dean of the Chapel Royal in Scotland, Chaplain of the King's Chapel of the Savoy, Rector of Sandringham, Chaplain of the Chapel Royal Hampton Court Palace, Chaplain of the Chapels Royal HM Tower of London, Minister of Crathie Kirk, the Lord High Almoner and the Military Knights of Windsor move in Procession by way of the North Nave Aisle and the Centre Aisle to their seats in the Quire and Nave. All then sit.

At 3.15pm His Majesty's Body Guard of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms and The King's Body Guard of the Yeomen of the Guard, having entered by way of the North Quire Aisle and the North Nave Aisle, will take up their positions in the Nave.

At 3.25pm all stand as Members of the Royal Family, having arrived at Galilee Porch where they are received by the Dean of Windsor, move by way of the North Nave Aisle to seats in the Quire, led by Gentlemen Ushers to The King.

All then sit.

At 3.45pm all stand as the Director of Music, the Choir of St George's Chapel and the Succentor move from the North Quire Aisle to their places in the Quire.All then sit.

At 3.53pm The State Hearse halts at the bottom of the West Steps.

At 4.00pm the Coffin Procession enters the Chapel:

Gentleman Usher, Gentleman Usher

Officers of Arms

Portcullis Pursuivant, Bluemantle Pursuivant

Rouge Dragon Pursuivant, Wales Herald Extraordinary

Norfolk Herald Extraordinary, Maltravers Herald Extraordinary

Windsor Herald, York Herald

Richmond Herald

Norroy and Ulster King of Arms, Lord Lyon King of Arms, Clarenceux King of Arms

Lady Usher of the Black Rod, Garter Principal King of Arms

Captain, The King's Body Guard of The Yeomen of the Guard, Captain General, The King's Body Guard for Scotland (Royal Company of Archers), Captain, His Majesty's Body Guard of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms

Vice Chamberlain of the Household, Comptroller of the Household, Treasurer of the Household

Gentleman Usher, Gentleman Usher

Household of Queen Elizabeth II

Master of the Horse, Lord Steward

Director of the Royal Collection, Comptroller, Lord Chamberlain's Office, Master of the Household

Keeper of the Privy Purse, Private Secretary

Deputy Private Secretary, Deputy Private Secretary

The Queen's Page, The Queen's Page, Palace Steward

Virger, Mr Vaughn Wright

The Reverend Canon Dr Mark Powell, The Reverend Canon Martin Poll, The Reverend Canon Dr Hueston Finlay

The Archbishop of York

The Archbishop of Canterbury

The Dean of Windsor

Lord Chamberlain, Earl Marshal

Her Majesty's coffin surmounted by The Imperial State Crown, The Orb and The Sceptre borne by the Bearer Party preceded by the Pall Bearers (Service Equerries to The Queen)

The Queen Consort, The King

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Princess Royal

The Duke of York

The Countess of Wessex and Forfar, The Earl of Wessex and Forfar

The Princess of Wales, The Prince of Wales

The Duchess of Sussex, The Duke of Sussex

The Earl of Snowdon, Mr Peter Phillips

The Duke of Gloucester

Prince Michael of Kent, The Duke of Kent

Colonel Coldstream Guards, Gold Stick in Waiting

Field Officer in Brigade Waiting, Silver Stick in Waiting

Household of the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall

Private Secretary, Principal Private Secretary

Equerry, Master of the Household

Household of The Prince and Princess of Wales

Equerry

Major General Commanding the Household Division, Defence Services Secretary

Order of Service

All stand as the Coffin passes through the West Door and moves in Procession to the Quire as the Choir sings

Psalm 121

I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills: from whence cometh my help.

My help cometh even from the Lord: who hath made heaven and earth.

He will not suffer thy foot to be moved:

and he that keepeth thee will not sleep.

Behold, he that keepeth Israel: shall neither slumber nor sleep.

The Lord himself is thy keeper: the Lord is thy defence upon thy right hand;

So that the sun shall not burn thee by day: neither the moon by night.

The Lord shall preserve thee from all evil:

yea, it is even he that shall keep thy soul.

The Lord shall preserve thy going out, and thy coming in:

from this time forth for evermore.

Glory be to the Father: and to the Son, and to the Holy Ghost;

As it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be: world without end. Amen.

Music: Sir Henry Walford Davies, KCVO, OBE (1869-1941), sometime Organist, St George's Chapel

All then sit as the Choir sings

The Russian Contakion of the Departed

Give rest, O Christ, to thy servant with thy Saints:

where sorrow and pain are no more; neither sighing but life everlasting.

Thou only art immortal, the Creator and Maker of man:

And we are mortal, formed of the earth, and unto earth shall we return:

For so thou didst ordain, when thou createdst me, saying,

Dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return.

All we go down to the dust; and, weeping o'er the grave we make our song:

Alleluya, alleluya, alleluya.

Give rest, O Christ, to thy servant with thy Saints:

Where sorrow and pain are no more; neither sighing but life everlasting.

Words: Translated William J. Birkbeck (1869-1916) Music: Kiev Melody

edited by SirWalter Parratt, KCVO (1841-1924), sometime Organist, St George's Chapel

All stand as the Dean of Windsor says

The Bidding

We have come together to commit into the hands of God the soul of his servant Queen Elizabeth. Here, in St George's Chapel, where she so often

worshipped, we are bound to call to mind someone whose uncomplicated yet

profound Christian Faith bore so much fruit. Fruit, in a life of unstinting service to the Nation, the Commonwealth and the wider world, but also (and especially to be remembered in this place) in kindness, concern and reassuring care for her family and friends and neighbours. In the midst of our rapidly changing and frequently troubled world, her calm and dignified presence has given us confidence to face the future, as she did, with courage and with hope. As, with grateful hearts, we reflect on these and all the many other ways in which her long life has been a blessing to us, we pray that God will give us grace to honour her memory by following her example, and that, with our sister Elizabeth, at the last, we shall know the joys of life eternal.

All remain standing.

The Hymn

All my hope on God is founded;

He doth still my trust renew.

Me through change and chance he guideth,

Only good and only true.

God unknown,

He alone

Calls my heart to be his own.

God's great goodness aye endureth,

Deep his wisdom, passing thought:

Splendour, light and life attend him,

Beauty springeth out of naught.

Evermore

From his store

New-born worlds rise and adore.

Daily doth th'Almighty giver

Bounteous gifts on us bestow;

His desire our soul delighteth,

Pleasure leads us where we go.

Love doth stand

At his hand;

Joy doth wait on his command.

Still from man to God eternal

Sacrifice of praise be done,

High above all praises praising

For the gift of Christ his Son.

Christ doth call

One and all:

Ye who follow shall not fall.

Words: Robert Bridges, OM (1844-1930) based on the German of Joachim Neander (1650-80) Music: 'Michael' Herbert Howells, CH, CBE (1892-1983)

All sit.

The Reading

Revelation 21.1-7

Read by the Dean of Windsor, Register of the Most Noble Order of the Garter

I saw a new heaven and a new earth: for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there was no more sea. And I John saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down from God out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband. And I heard a great voice out of heaven saying, Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people, and God himself shall be with them, and be their God.And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away. And he that sat upon the throne said, Behold, I make all things new. And he said unto me, Write: for these words are true and faithful. And he said unto me, It is done. I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end. I will give unto him that is athirst of the fountain

of the water of life freely. He that overcometh shall inherit all things; and I will be his God, and he shall be my son.

All kneel or sit.

The Prayers

Read by the Rector of Sandringham, the Minister of Crathie Kirk

and the Chaplain of the Royal Chapel,Windsor Great Park.

Remember, O Lord, thy servant Elizabeth who has gone before us with the sign

of faith, and now rests in sleep. According to thy promises, grant unto her, and

to all who repose in Christ, refreshment, light and peace; through the same Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

Merciful Father and Lord of all life, we praise thee that thou hast made us in

thine image and that we reflect thy truth and light. We give special thanks for

the life of thy daughter Elizabeth, for the mercy she received from thee, and for the example that through her life of service, love and faith, she has set before our eyes. Above all, we rejoice at thy gracious promise to all thy servants, living and departed, that we shall rise again at the coming of our Saviour Jesus Christ. We pray that, in due time, we may share with our sister that clearer vision when we shall see thy face in the same Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

O Father of all, we pray to thee for those whom we love, but see no longer.

Grant them peace; let light perpetual shine upon them; and, in thy loving

wisdom and almighty power, work in them the good purposes of thy perfect will; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

O Lord, support us all the day long of this troublous life, until the shades

lengthen and the evening comes, the busy world is hushed, the fever of life is

over and our work is done; then Lord, in thy mercy, grant us safe lodging, a holy rest, and peace at the last; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

Lord God Almighty, King of creation, bless our King and all Members of the

Royal Family. May godliness be their guidance, may sanctity be their strength,

may peace on earth be the fruit of their labours, and their joy in heaven thine eternal gift; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

God save our gracious Sovereign and all the Companions, living and departed,

of the Most Honourable and Noble Order of the Garter. Amen.

All say together

The Lord's Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy Name; Thy kingdom come; Thy will be done; In earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, As we forgive them that trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation; But deliver us from evil. For thine is the kingdom,The power, and the glory, For ever and ever. Amen.

All sit as the Choir sings

The Motet

Bring us, O Lord God, at our last awakening

into the house and gate of heaven,

to enter into that gate and dwell in that house,

where there shall be no darkness nor dazzling,

but one equal light;

no noise nor silence, but one equal music;

no fears nor hopes, but one equal possession;

no ends nor beginnings, but one equal eternity;

in the habitation of thy glory and dominion,

world without end. Amen.

Words: John Donne (1572-1631) Music: Sir William Henry Harris, KCVO (1883-1973), sometime Organist, St George's Chapel

All stand for the presentation, in silence, of the Instruments of State, to be received by the Dean of Windsor, from the Queen's Bargemaster and a Serjeant of Arms, who places them on the High Altar.

All remain standing.

The Hymn

Christ is made the sure foundation,

And the precious corner-stone,

Who, the two walls underlying,

Bound in each, binds both in one,

Holy Sion's help for ever,

And her confidence alone.

To this temple, where we call thee,

Come, O Lord of hosts, today;

With thy wonted loving-kindness,

Hear thy people as they pray;

And thy fullest benediction

Shed within its walls for ay.

Here vouchsafe to all thy servants

Gifts of grace by prayer to gain;

Here to have and hold for ever,

Those good things their prayers obtain,

And hereafter, in thy glory,

With thy blessed ones to reign.

Laud and honour to the Father,

Laud and honour to the Son,

Laud and honour to the Spirit,

EverThree and ever One,

One in love, and One in splendour,

While unending ages run. Amen.

Words: Latin 7th century Music: 'Westminster Abbey' Adapted from

Translated John M.Neale (1818-66) the Alleluyas in Purcell's'0 God, Thou art my God' for Belville in The Psalmist 1843

At the end of the hymn, The Queen's Company Camp Colour is placed on the Coffin by The King having received it from the Regimental Lieutenant Colonel Grenadier Guards.

The Lord Chamberlain breaks his Wand which is placed upon the Coffin.

All remain standing.

The Committal

As the Coffin is lowered the Dean of Windsor says

The Psalm

103. 13-17

Like as a father pitieth his own children:

even so is the Lord merciful unto them that fear him.

For he knoweth whereof we are made:

he remembereth that we are but dust.

The days of man are but as grass:

for he flourisheth as a flower of the field.

For as soon as the wind goeth over it, it is gone:

and the place thereof shall know it no more.

But the merciful goodness of the Lord endureth for ever and ever

upon them that fear him:

and his righteousness upon children's children.

The Dean continues

Go forth upon thy journey from this world,

O Christian soul;

In the name of God the Father Almighty who created thee;

In the name of Jesus Christ who suffered for thee;

In the name of the Holy Spirit who strengtheneth thee.

In communion with the blessed saints,

and aided by Angels and Archangels,

and all the armies of the heavenly host,

may thy portion this day be in peace,

and thy dwelling in the heavenly Jerusalem.

Amen.

All remain standing.

Garter King of Arms proclaims

The Styles and Titles of Queen Elizabeth II

Thus it hath pleased Almighty God to take out of this transitory life unto His

Divine Mercy the late Most High, Most Mighty, and Most Excellent Monarch,

Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, and Sovereign of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

The Queen's Piper plays a lament from the North Quire Aisle.

A Salute to the Royal Fendersmith Pipe Major James M. Banks (b. 1946)

Let us humbly beseech Almighty God to bless with long life, health and honour,

and all worldly happiness the Most High, Most Mighty and Most Excellent Monarch, our Sovereign Lord, now, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of His other Realms and Territories King, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, and Sovereign of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. God Save The King

All remain standing as the Archbishop of Canterbury pronounces

The Blessing

Go forth into the world in peace;

Be of good courage, hold fast that which is good,

render to no one evil for evil; strengthen the fainthearted,

support the weak, help the afflicted, honour all people,

love and serve the Lord, rejoicing in the power of the Holy Spirit;

And the blessing of God Almighty,

the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit

be among you and remain with you always. Amen.

All remain standing.

The National Anthem

God save our gracious King,

Long live our noble King,

God save The King!

Send him victorious,

Happy and glorious,

Long to reign over us;

God save The King!

All remain standing.

The Voluntary

Prelude and Fugue in C minor (BWV 546) Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

All remain standing as The King and The Queen Consort, preceded by the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Archbishop of York and accompanied by the Dean of Windsor, move to the Galilee Porch. At the Galilee Porch the Archbishop of York, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of Windsor take their leave.

Other members of the Royal Family, escorted by the Canons of Windsor, move to the Galilee Porch, where the Canons, the Archbishop of York, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of Windsor take their leave

Members of Foreign Royal Families, Governors Generals and Realm Prime Ministers, escorted by Gentlemen Ushers, move to the West Doors.

The Choir and Succentor leave the Quire by way of the Organ Screen. The Clergy leave by way of the North Quire Gate. The Congregation sits.

His Majesty's Body Guard of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms and The King's Body Guard of the Yeomen of the Guard move by way of the Centre Aisle, the North Nave Aisle and the North Quire Aisle to the Cloisters.

The Congregation will be asked by the Stewards and the Ushers to leave the Chapel.