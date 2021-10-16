Queen Elizabeth declines tipple to stay in top shape

For decades, she has charmed guests over lunch and at parties with a little sip of something to hand.

And her penchant for a gin and Dubonnet has become almost legendary, but as Queen Elizabeth approaches her Platinum Jubilee, she has decided to swap her wine glass in favour of mineral water.

The queen, who is 95, is not a big drinker but has previously enjoyed a tipple in the evenings and at special events.

Taking advice from doctors, she apparently wants to remain in the best shape possible as she enjoys travelling around the country again after the long Covid lockdown.

The advice is understood to have been precautionary and not the result of specific health issues.

Well-placed royal sources told The Daily Telegraph she recently gave up her favoured Martini cocktails and now drinks only Malvern water.

The decision, one said, was simply a “personal choice”.

“The queen has a busy schedule coming up including the Cop26 climate summit and of course next year the celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee,” said a courtier.

“She wants to be in the best possible condition to enjoy those events.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd)

