Queen Elizabeth cuts her diary commitments due to Covid

Queen Elizabeth’s participation in a diplomatic reception this week could be scaled back as she recovers from Covid. The monarch was due to host hundreds of members of the diplomatic corps at the event at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

It traditionally involves standing for several hours as senior members of the royal family take part in a long line-up, shaking hands with guests.

The queen, who tested positive for Covid last Sunday, is still hoping to attend. But Buckingham Palace sources conceded that plans were being considered which would reduce her duties in light of her illness.

The monarch, who recently remarked that she was unable to move, would no longer be able to stand for such a protracted length of time.

If she does attend, her participation will almost certainly differ from previous years, one aide said.

Palace staff are proceeding with caution, taking one day at a time, and there is a level of “pragmatism” about what can be achieved.

The reception, which is usually held at Buckingham Palace, has been scaled back this year, from white tie to cocktail dresses and lounge suits.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla and Prince William and his wife Kate will attend, as per tradition.

The queen last week pulled out of four virtual engagements and one in-person audience as she suffered with “mild, cold-like” symptoms.

Fears for her health were alleviated on Wednesday, however, when Buckingham Palace confirmed she had held her usual weekly audience with Boris Johnson on the telephone.

