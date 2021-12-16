Queen Elizabeth cancels pre-Christmas lunch for extended family as UK Covid cases rise

Queen Elizabeth has decided to cancel her extended family’s pre-Christmas lunch as a precaution amid a “phenomenal” surge in coronavirus infections.

The British monarch’s decision comes the day after the UK recorded a record 78,610 cases over a 24-hour period, sparking fears of a high numbers of hospital admissions over the festive season.

To stem the threat, the country’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty advised the public to limit their social interactions in the run-up to 25 December, with the hospitality sector complaining that the recommendation had dealt it a “sledgehammer” blow.

Elsewhere, David Nabarro, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Covid envoy, said the NHS was in an emergency situation, adding that he was more concerned now than at any other stage of the pandemic.

Demand for Covid-19 testing has surged amid the Omicron wave and has outstripped supply, with lateral flow tests unavailable to order online for a fourth consecutive day.