Queen Elizabeth back to royal duties four days after Prince Philip’s death

Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle in October 2020. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Queen Elizabeth II returned to royal duties just four days after the death of her 99-year-old husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, with her first in-person event.

The queen (94) hosted a ceremony on Tuesday at Windsor Castle for William Peel, who retired after serving for 14 years as lord chamberlain, the most senior aide in the royal household.

During the ceremony, Lord Peel handed over his wand and insignia of office and received the Royal Victorian Chain award.

Up until recently, Lord Peel had been in charge of overseeing the arrangements for the duke’s funeral, known as Operation Forth Bridge.

Those responsibilities have been taken over by his successor, Andrew Parker, the former head of MI5, Britain’s domestic spy agency. Baron Parker started in the new job on April 1, a week before the duke passed away.

The funeral on Saturday, which will take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, has been scaled down because of the pandemic. In keeping with government lockdown guidelines, a maximum of 30 will attend. Prince Harry has returned to Britain for the funeral and is in quarantine at Frogmore Cottage, where he and Meghan lived before they left for the US.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the queen may have to sit alone during the funeral due to Covid restrictions. The current rules state that those attending must stay at least two meters apart from anyone not in their own household or support bubble. Mourners must also wear face coverings and are advised not to sing.

Buckingham Palace said that the royal family will spend two weeks in mourning, during which time members of the royal family will “continue undertaking engagements appropriate to the circumstances”.

The queen has continued to carry out engagements during the pandemic. In July, she knighted Tom Moore, the World War II veteran who raised millions for the National Health Service by doing laps across his garden.

Earlier this week, Prince William released a statement paying tribute to his grandfather’s life “defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family”.

“I will miss my Grandpa,” he added, “but I know he would want us to get on with the job.” (© Washington Post)

