Queen Elizabeth (95) tests positive for Covid with ‘mild, cold-like symptoms’

Queen Elizabeth has tested positive for coronavirus after her son Prince Charles caught Covid earlier this month.

The 95-year-old monarch is experiencing “mild, cold-like symptoms” but expects to carry out “light duties” this week.

It was confirmed she had been in direct contact with her eldest son, Charles, the week he had the disease.

The announcement was made just a few weeks after the nation’s longest-reigning monarch reached her platinum jubilee of 70 years on the throne on February 6.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement yesterday: “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid. Her Majesty has mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week. She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

Concern across the UK will be at peak levels for the queen given her advanced age, her health scare in recent months and her popularity in a country where many have known no other monarch on the throne.

The royal household has its own physicians, and the queen’s doctors will be on hand to take care of and monitor the head of state, with Professor Huw Thomas, head of the Medical Household and physician to the queen, expected to be in charge.

The queen carried out her first major public engagement for more than three months on February 5, the eve of her Jubilee, when she met charity workers at Sandringham House.

She is understood to be triple-vaccinated, but she had been on doctors’ orders to rest since mid-October after cancelling a run of engagements and spending a night in hospital undergoing preliminary tests.

Read More

It is believed she spent time with Charles on February 8, when he hosted an investiture at her Windsor Castle home, and a few days later he tested positive for Covid.

The Duchess of Cornwall has also tested positive for Covid, with Clarence House confirming on February 15 that Camilla was self-isolating.

Messages of support have poured in for the queen as politicians and famous faces rushed to wish her well.

Labour leader Keir Starmer tweeted: “On behalf of myself and the whole of UK Labour, wishing Her Majesty The Queen good health and a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ma’am.”

Home secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “Wishing Her Majesty a quick recovery. God save the Queen.”

Health secretary Sajid Javid also sent his wishes: “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a quick recovery.”

The news comes following an eventful week for the royal family, which saw police launch an investigation into cash-for-honours allegations linked to Charles’ charity.

Prince Andrew also made international headlines after reaching a multi-million-pound settlement with Virginia Giuffre, the Jeffrey Epstein victim who accused him of sexually abusing her. (© Independent News Service)