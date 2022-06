Queen delights crowds with  brief appearance to end Jubilee pageant

Lineage: Camilla, Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on the balcony at the palace. Photo: Hannah McKay/Reuters

A frail Queen Elizabeth rallied to bring her historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations to a close with a brief final balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace.

It was a moment for the history books, filled with poignancy, as the monarch, dressed in vivid green, stepped out on the balcony to bid farewell to the vast crowds.

Her 70-year milestone is unlikely to ever be repeated and tens of thousands crammed into The Mall in front of the palace to take their chance to serenade their sovereign with the national anthem in unison.

Flanked by her three heirs – son, grandson and great-grandson – it offered a glimpse into the monarchy’s future.

She shared the stage with just seven of her family – Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George, as well as two future queens – Camilla and Kate – and Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As the monarch walked slowly and carefully onto the famous frontage, Charles placed his hand on his mother’s elbow, guiding her as she used her walking stick.

As the national anthem was sung, the queen surveyed the scenes before her, deep in thought.

Then with smiles and a few waves of her white-gloved hands, she turned and was gone, back through the doors, achieving her aim of being seen to be believed in less than three minutes.

The queen served as the uniting focal point for the four days of festivities – glowing tributes were paid, her image projected onto the palace and prayers said.

But in a reality, it was a jubilee without its leading lady for much of the time, unsurprising given her age and her mobility difficulties, as she missed the thanksgiving service, the Epsom Derby and the pop concert. The queen was on public view in person for just over 27 minutes throughout the weekend.

Her sanctuary as she rested was Windsor Castle, where, granddaughter Zara Tindall said, she watched the Epsom Derby in her “comfy clothes”.



With the monarch confessing to not being able to move, observers will be questioning whether the queen will be able to take to the balcony again as she continues with her lifelong pledge to serve.