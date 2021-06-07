Queen ‘delighted’ at the birth of Harry and Meghan’s daughter ‘Lili’

A “delighted” British queen and royal family have welcomed the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan’s baby daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana.

The monarch, Prince Charles and Camilla, and William and Kate’s social media accounts shared their congratulations on the happy news.

Meghan gave birth to her second child at 11.40am on Friday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, with the couple saying they were “blessed” by Lili and describing her as “more than we could have ever imagined”.

The baby – a younger sister for Harry and Meghan’s two-year-old son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor – weighed 7lb 11oz (3.48kg).

Lilibet is the queen’s family nickname and the choice pays tribute to the monarch at a challenging time for the Windsors, who are mourning the loss of Prince Philip.

They have also faced heartbreak and division after the Sussexes, who quit as senior working royals last year, plunged the monarchy into crisis with their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

Harry made further controversial comments about his family in the following weeks, and has also experienced a long-running rift with his brother William.

William and Kate’s official Twitter account posted a message saying: “We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.”

Prince Charles and Camilla’s account also welcomed “baby Lilibet Diana”, adding: “Wishing them all well at this special time.”

The monarchy’s official Twitter account shared an image from Harry and Meghan’s wedding day, celebrated the arrival, and noted that the baby was the queen’s 11th great-grandchild.

In a message of thanks on their Archewell website, Harry and Meghan said: “On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among those who joined in celebrating the baby’s arrival, tweeting: “Many congratulations to The Duke & Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their daughter.”

The child’s middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her late grandmother.

Harry had long been expected to honour his late mother Diana, who died in a car crash when he was 12.

The couple’s spokeswoman added: “The duke and duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

Harry and Meghan are now on parental leave, their

website says.

Just as Archie was not

entitled to be a prince or an HRH when he was born in 2018, Lili is not permitted to be a princess or an HRH due to rules set down 100 years ago by George V.

Meghan controversially claimed during the Oprah broadcast that Archie had his right to be a prince taken

away from him because of his race.

In fact, he was too far removed from the crown because although he is a great-grandchild of a sovereign, he is not the “eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales”, as George V’s rules required.

Lili will be entitled to be a princess and Archie a prince – both with HRH styles – after the death of the queen and when Charles becomes king.

This is because they will have moved up the line of succession to become the children of a son of a monarch.

The new baby is the queen’s 11th great-grandchild, and the first to be born since Philip’s death.