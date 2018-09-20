'Putin wants me dead' - model

A Russian model who claims she was one of two people who fell ill at a Salisbury restaurant says she was targeted by assassins sent by Vladimir Putin.

Anna Shapiro (30) and her husband reportedly became ill at a Prezzo restaurant in the city on Sunday, sparking fears of another nerve agent attack following the poisoning of Sergei Skripal.

Police said two people were not exposed to "any kind of nerve agent". Reports say their illness may have been caused by a rat poison attack.

Ms Shapiro said she believes the Russians think she's a British spy, adding: "I was targeted by Putin's henchmen. They want me dead as I oppose Putin."

Irish Independent