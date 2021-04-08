Punters given chance to get a taste of royalty with picnic at the palace

Ticket holders will be allowed to picnic on the grounds of Buckingham Palace in London

For the first time, members of the public are being offered the chance to enjoy a picnic in the Queen’s back garden, as Buckingham Palace reopens.

The 39-acre gardens, closed last year owing to the pandemic, will open from July to September, allowing ticket holders to roam freely around the grounds of Her Majesty’s official London residence.

Before settling down for a sandwich on the manicured lawn, visitors will be able to guide themselves along a route taking in the 156-metre herbaceous border, plane trees planted by and named after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, and views of the island and its beehives across the 3.5-acre lake.

The opening will be in contrast to the traditional summer tours, which have always been led by a guide.

The only time visitors have previously been able to picnic on the Queen’s lawn was during a Diamond Jubilee event in June 2012.

But picnickers need to learn the rules that come with lunch.

Barbecues, radios, ball games and alcohol are strictly off limits in an effort to ensure the genteel atmosphere is maintained.

Plastic glasses and paper cups are allowed and food can be carried in small picnic bags or cool bags. Small portable folding stools and shooting sticks are permitted, to rest weary legs.

