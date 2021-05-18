Pubs and hugs but joy tempered in Britain by rise in Indian variant

Together again: Patrons clink glasses at the Showtime Bar in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, as indoor hospitality and entertainment venues reopen in England. Photo: PA

Drinks were raised in toasts and reunited friends hugged each other as thousands of British pubs and restaurants opened yesterday for indoor service for the first time since early January.

Yet Prime Minister Boris Johnson sounded a cautious tone, warning about a more contagious Covid-19 variant that threatens reopening plans.

The latest step in the UK’s gradual easing of nationwide restrictions also includes reopening theatres, sports venues and museums, raising hopes that Britain’s economy may soon start to recover from the devastating effects of the ­pandemic.

The government is also relaxing guidance on close personal contact, such as hugging, and permitting international travel, although only 12 countries and territories are on the list of ‘safe’ destinations that don’t require 10 days of quarantine upon return. Thousands of Britons got up early to check in for the first flights to Portugal, which is on the safe list.

But the rapid spread of a variant first discovered in India is tempering the optimism amid memories of how another variant swept across the country in December, triggering England’s third national lockdown.

Public health officials and the government are urging people to continue to observe social distancing, even though the situation is different now because almost 70pc of the adult population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

“Please, be cautious about the risks to your loved ones,’’ Mr Johnson said in a video posted on Twitter. “Remember that close contact such as hugging is a direct way of transmitting this disease, so you should think about the risks.”

Yesterday’s reopening allows people in England to go out for a drink or a meal without shivering in rainy outdoor beer gardens. Rules were also being eased in Scotland and Wales, with Northern Ireland due to follow next week.

The next phase in the UK’s reopening is scheduled for June 21, when remaining restrictions are set to be removed. Mr Johnson has warned that a big surge in Covid-19 cases could scuttle those plans.

Experts say the new variant, formally known as B.1.617.2, is more transmissible than the UK’s main strain. Health officials, backed by the army, are carrying out surge testing and surge vaccinations in Bolton and Blackburn in north-west England, where cases of the variant are clustered.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that post-menopausal women have experienced unexpected periods after receiving a dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Many women have reported a change to their menstrual cycle after having the jab, according to researchers, who are investigating whether the changes are caused by the vaccine. Prof Tim Spector, an epidemiologist at King’s College London, said that the symptom-tracker app ZOE is monitoring the number of period-related side-effects.

“At the moment there is just a few hundred of these, which given that we have over 6,000 women who have been reporting, is a small number,” he said, adding that in a few cases post-menopausal women had reported having a period following the jab.

A spokesman for the MHRA, the body responsible for assessing the safety of drugs and vaccines in the UK, said: “The current evidence does not suggest an increased risk of menstrual irregularities following a Covid-19 vaccine.”