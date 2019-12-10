'Psychopath' given 33 life sentences for horrific sex attacks

Convicted burglar McCann (34) had been freed after a probation service error, two months before he embarked on a cocaine and vodka-fuelled rampage.

Over 15 days, he abducted, raped and assaulted victims aged between 11 and 71 in Watford, London and the north-west of England.

He allegedly used a "support network" across the country to evade police.

McCann, who had addresses in Aylesbury and Harrow, refused to attend his Old Bailey trial and hid under a blanket rather than give evidence.

It was claimed that the women he was accused of molesting had consensual sex, but that was dismissed as "ludicrous" by victims.

On Friday, the jury deliberated for five hours to find him guilty of 37 charges relating to 11 victims

Yesterday, McCann failed to attend his sentencing at the Old Bailey, citing a "bad back".

In his absence, Mr Justice Andrew Edis handed him 33 life sentences with a minimum term of 30 years, saying McCann was a "classic psychopath".

"This was a campaign of rape, violence and abduction of a kind which I have never seen or heard of before," he said, adding there should be an independent investigation into how the system "failed to protect" McCann's victims.

"Joseph McCann, you are very dangerous indeed to people who are weaker than you are," Mr Justice Edis said.

"Among other things you are a coward and violent bully and a paedophile. Your grip on reality is quite tenuous, your instructions to lawyers were utterly ridiculous.

"In your world other people exist only for your pleasure... You are a classic psychopath."

The court heard he had a string of convictions, having received his first term behind bars at the age of 15.

While he had no convictions for sexual offences, he did have a "history of violence and threats towards partners".

Crimes included escaping custody by threatening a female security guard with a knife, possessing a blade, robbery and two burglaries.

Since his release in February, McCann was seen by probation officers 10 times. The last occasion was on April 19, three days before McCann committed his first rape.

In a victim impact statement, one of McCann's victims told how her life had changed from being "thriving" to "surviving".

The court heard how McCann snatched his first victim from the street in Watford and raped her in her own bed in the early hours of April 21.

On April 25 he abducted a 25-year-woman in Walthamstow, and subjected her to a 14-hour rape ordeal.

Hours later, he was caught on CCTV bundling another young woman into his car in north London, as her sister ran off screaming. They escaped in Watford, after the 25-year-old hit McCann over the head with a vodka bottle.

On May 5, McCann tricked his way into the home of a woman he met in a bar in Greater Manchester, tied her up and molested her children, aged 17 and 11.

The teenage girl, who described McCann as "evil", jumped out of a first-floor window to alert police.

Later that day, McCann pounced on a 71-year-old woman. He raped her, and abducted and assaulted a 13-year-old girl in her car, before they got away.

As police closed in, McCann forced two 14-year-old girls into the car by threatening to "chop them up" with a machete.

Irish Independent