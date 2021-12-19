PSNI probe two separate Belfast murders

Police were last night investigating two separate murders in Belfast.

A 30-year-old mother of four, named locally as Caoimhe Morgan, was found dead in a property in Harcourt Drive yesterday morning. The PSNI said a 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Separately, a man in his 30s was shot at Rodney Drive in the St James’s area of Belfast yesterday afternoon. A PSNI spokesperson last night said the man was taken to hospital but later died.

Police have launched a murder investigation, and officers remained at the scene last night.

In relation to Ms Morgan’s death, Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney, who is leading the murder investigation, said a post-mortem examination would be carried out.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Harcourt Drive and who witnessed anything or anyone with any information that can assist my investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 790 18/12/21.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Two of Ms Morgan’s children attend Holy Cross Primary School in the city. Principal Kevin McArevey spoke of his shock and heartache for his pupils and their family.

“No child expects to face the death of one of their parents, especially at such a tender age,” he said.

“The sudden nature of Caoimhe’s death has intensified for all who loved her, the deep sense of pain and loss that comes with grief.

“Holy Cross Boys offer our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers to Caoimhe’s family and our pupils Mason Jay and Taylor. May she rest in peace.”

SDLP North Belfast MLA Nichola Mallon expressed her shock at the news. “The local community is deeply shocked to learn of the suspected murder of a woman in Harcourt Drive in North Belfast this morning,” she said.

“This news is disturbing and I would urge anyone with any information to pass it to the police.

“My thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this extremely distressing time as they cope with the worst news any of us can imagine.”

Neighbours of the young woman, who has been described as “friendly and a doting mum”, also spoke of their shock after news spread through the close-knit community.

“We are all shocked and traumatised by what has happened, especially so close to Christmas. Our hearts go out to her family, especially those four wee children,” said one neighbour.

Speaking from the scene of the other murder last night, local People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said people were “disgusted and outraged” by the shooting.

“There is absolutely no place or justification for these heinous acts. My thoughts tonight are with the victim, their family and everyone impacted by this barbaric and awful incident.”

Police have appealed for anyone with information about either attack to contact investigating officers.