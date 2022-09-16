Procession behind queen’s coffin brought back ‘difficult’ memories of Diana’s funeral, Prince William tells gathered mourners

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth I lying in state in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster. Photo: PA

Members of the public in the queue on in Potters Fields Park, central London. Photo: PA

The Prince and Princess of Wales view floral tributes left by members of the public at the gates of Sandringham House in Norfolk yesterday. Photo: PA

After the hardest day, when they had been so much on show and done their duty with such strength and dignity, came a moment to connect with the people for Prince William and his wife Kate.

They were only meant to stay for a short while, to see the flowers left at the gates of Sandringham House; an hour later, they were still talking to mourners, taking the time to thank as many people as they could for the care they were showing their family.

These weren’t just brief handshakes and on to the next – at points, the couple, both visibly moved, seemed to be sharing the most intimate conversations.

The prince spoke of how Wednesday’s procession had brought back terribly sad memories of walking behind the coffin at his mother’s funeral.

He described how incredibly “difficult” it had been, as he made the journey through the streets of London behind his grandmother’s coffin, following that very same route he walked 25 years ago as a boy.

Jane Wells (54) who had come to lay roses at the gates, her own mother’s favourite flower, said: “The prince said how difficult it was yesterday and how it reminded him of his mum’s funeral.

“I said to him that his mum would be really proud of him and he said that was really nice to say so.”

One onlooker told the prince that she was close to tears, as many in the crowd were, to which he replied: “Don’t cry now – you’ll start me.”

Much of the crowd had come with no idea they were about to see the royal couple; they were simply coming to pay their respects.

Getting the chance to clasp the prince and princess’s hands and sympathise in person meant a great deal. It was clear how much it meant to the couple too.

Kate told mourners the royal family were “sticking together” and supporting each other through their grief.

Jill Clinton (63) said: “Catherine said to me that as a family – and I did wonder what she meant by this – that they’re all sticking together and sharing each other’s grief and helping each other cope.”

They have, of course, had their three children – George, Charlotte and Louis, to think of this week too.

The princess told Katie Ward (42) how keen she and her husband had been to ensure their children had as “normal” a week as possible, as they have only just started at a new school.

Kate told one onlooker that though Prince George knew very well what had happened, and was old enough to understand, the younger two had perhaps grasped less of what has been going on over the past week.

The children were, she told a member of the crowd, settling in well at their new school near Windsor.

“I joked I had to be quick because I had to do the school run and she said she was heading back to London to do it as well.”

With more than a thousand people there, many of whom had been standing all morning in the Norfolk sunshine, you could have forgiven the princess for not spotting a little girl clutching a toy corgi, but eight-year-old Elizabeth Sulkovska was overwhelmed when Kate leaned down and asked if she’d like to lay her tribute alongside the others.

Through her tears, she recalled: “It was very exciting. I didn’t think that was going to happen. I was standing with a corgi and my flowers. She was coming round and then she said, ‘Do you want to put the flowers down?’ And then she picked me and we went down and then she said, ‘put the flowers down there and the corgis.”

Kate appeared touched by the genuine warmth in the crowd. She wasn’t afraid to admit how difficult the past week had been.

Amanda Horn (56) told Kate she looked “very tired”, to which she replied: “We are all very tired but the crowds and people’s support is keeping us going.”

William, meanwhile, admitted the past few days had been “very surreal”.

“He said it’s very hard and it feels very surreal, it doesn’t feel real,” said a Ms Clinton, fighting back tears. “I said I can quite understand that, it doesn’t. And it’s your grandmother. I remember losing mine, and it’s hard, it doesn’t matter who it is.”

One onlooker overheard the prince say that “even though the queen was 96, he thought she would go on forever”.

The couple had come to Sandringham to thank staff and neighbours on the estate. Norfolk has always been a special place for them. For the prince, it holds happy childhood memories, but Anmer Hall – a beautiful red-brick property on the Sandringham Estate which was given to them by the queen – has also become their home.

It was where they spent much of lockdown, but it is also where they lived while William worked as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, and where they have enjoyed some of their happiest days, holidaying here whenever they could.

Locals might note their presence on a walk or in a pub, but no one would bother them; here, they are just another country family out for the day. Norfolk became the place where they were able to enjoy some sort of a normal life.

For many of the mourners at Sandringham yesterday, meeting the couple was a chance to tell them how firmly the nation has been holding them in their hearts.

“Catherine was saying how the queen loved it here, and how they loved it here, and how it was a special place for them,” said Ms Wells, who added that the prince had told her he was “learning that she was everyone’s grandmother – the way people have reacted”. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]