‘Proceed with caution,’ Boris Johnson tells UK public as his government says time is right to lift restrictions

All remaining lockdown restrictions in England will be lifted in a week despite a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed yesterday.

He said it was “the right moment to proceed” as schools close for summer vacation but urged people to “proceed with caution”.

Mr Johnson said although risks of the pandemic remain, legal restrictions will be replaced by a recommendation that people wear masks in crowded places and on public transport.

Nightclubs and other venues with crowds should use vaccine passports for entry “as a matter of social responsibility,” he added.

“This pandemic is not over. This disease, coronavirus, continues to carry risks for you and your family.

“We cannot simply revert instantly from Monday July 19 to life as it was before Covid,” Mr Johnson said.

The final stage of easing England’s lockdown means that all restrictions on social gatherings will be removed and social distancing measures will be scrapped.

Nightclubs can reopen for the first time since March last year, and there will no longer be limits on people attending concerts, theatres, weddings or sports events.

Earlier, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it was the right time to allow Britons a chance to return to normal life. The government’s decision balances the harms brought by Covid-19 and damage done by continued restrictions, he said.

Mr Javid told parliament that Britain’s successful vaccine roll-out means that nine out of 10 adults in the UK now have antibodies against the virus.

The government is on track to meet its target of offering all adults a first vaccine dose by July 19, the day when all remaining lockdown restrictions, including mandatory mask-wearing, are to be lifted.

As of yesterday, 87pc of the UK’s adult population have had their first dose, and 66pc have had both doses.

At the same time infections have soared in recent weeks, running at over 30,000 new cases daily, driven by the delta variant.

Mr Javid said while new infections could reach 100,000 a day later in the summer, two doses of the vaccine offer effective protection against serious illness from the virus and officials believe the surge in cases will not put “unsustainable pressure” on hospitals.

Waiting any longer to lift restrictions will risk having the virus spread peak in the autumn and winter, when children return to school and hospitals are most likely to be overwhelmed by seasonal infections, Mr Javid and Mr Johnson said.

“There will never be a perfect time to take this step, because we simply cannot eradicate this virus. Whether we like it or not, coronavirus is not going away,” Mr Javid said.

Many infections have occurred among younger people yet to receive a first dose of vaccine. The government has no plans yet to offer vaccines to children under 18.

The government believes the vaccine roll-out has cut the link between infections and those needing hospitalization.