Probe launched after corrosive substance thrown over three people in London

An investigation has been launched after a corrosive substance was thrown over three people in north London.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to a property in Colindale, near Barnet, at around 7.20pm on Monday where they found three people injured by the substance.

All three were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service but none have life-threatening injuries.

The Met said some officers were also treated at the scene for effects of the substance after attending the address, although none were in a serious condition.

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6733/12July.