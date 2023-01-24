| 7.6°C Dublin

Probation failings left known violent criminal free to murder law graduate Zara Aleena

Undated family handout file photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Zara Aleena (Family/PA) Expand
Jordan McSweeney was jailed for life with a minimum term of 38 years for the murder of law graduate Zara Aleena (Metropolitan Police/PA) Expand
Zara Aleena (Family/PA) Expand

Jordan McSweeney was jailed for life with a minimum term of 38 years for the murder of law graduate Zara Aleena (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Jordan McSweeney was jailed for life with a minimum term of 38 years for the murder of law graduate Zara Aleena (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Lizzie Dearden

Failures to properly monitor a known violent criminal left him free to hunt down and murder a woman as she walked home after a night out, an inspection has found.

Jordan McSweeney had been released from his latest prison sentence just nine days before brutally attacking Zara Aleena in Ilford, east London.

