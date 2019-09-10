Irish actor Adrian Dunbar was among the big winners at the 23rd TV Choice Awards last night.

Prize time: Dunbar and 'Line of Duty' win big at TV Choice Awards

The Enniskillen-born actor won the prize for Best Actor for his role in BBC police series 'Line of Duty' at the awards, which took place at The Hilton on Park Lane, London.

'Line of Duty' also took the prize for Best Drama Series.

The award for Best Actress went to Jodie Comer for her role as the unhinged assassin Villanelle in the BBC series 'Killing Eve'.

'The Graham Norton Show', presented by the eponymous Cork star, was voted as winner of the Best Entertainment Show.

Nature documentary maker David Attenborough had earlier been presented with a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to natural history television.

The veteran broadcaster received the prize at his home in London ahead of the awards. 'Blue Planet Live' was voted Best Factual Show.

