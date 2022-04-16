Priti Patel facing mutiny over Rwanda one-way ticket policy

British home secretary Priti Patel is facing a mutiny from civil servants over her controversial Rwanda policy after a top official formally challenged its value for money.

Unions representing staff in Whitehall warned of mass walk-outs and transfer requests over the ethical and legal implications of the policy to send illegal migrants 5,000 miles to the African country for processing.

The threat will exacerbate concerns among top Tories about the dysfunctional nature of the Home Office which has repeatedly faced questions over its handling of immigration.

It comes after Britain’s prime minister Boris Johnson said he was prepared to take on an “army of politically motivated lawyers” in the courts to ensure that his policy to slash illegal migration into the UK was enacted.

Home Office sources confirmed that Ms Patel had to force civil servants to sign off on the Rwanda Partnership plan by issuing a ministerial direction, required when officials challenge policy proposals on value-for-money grounds.

The direction is thought to have been sought by Matthew Rycroft, the permanent secretary at the Home Office.

It is only the second ministerial direction the Home Office has received in the last 30 years, alongside the bringing forward of the Windrush Compensation Scheme.

This is despite the policy expected to cost between £20,000 and £30,000 (€24,100-€36,200) per migrant covering hotel accommodation before departure, the flight to Rwanda and the first three months of accommodation there.

Immigration minister Tom Pursglove also said yesterday that sending migrants to Rwanda would save Britain money in the “longer term”.

Ms Patel set out details in Kigali, the Rwandan capital, of a deal to send single male asylum seekers who enter the UK illegally to Rwanda where they would be given an opportunity to build a “new life”.

Research from the Find Out Now polling company showed it was overwhelmingly popular among Conservative and Leave voters, while as few as one in 10 Labour voters back it.

The policy has also caused deep disquiet in Whitehall, where civil servants could walk out rather than implement the policy.

One official, who works outside the Home Office, said the Rwanda plan was “taking ‘hostile environment’ to a whole new level”.

