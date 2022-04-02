Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are named in ‘missing millions’ court case

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been dragged into the multi-million-pound fraud case that has embroiled their father, amid claims they also received money.

The Daily Telegraph has disclosed that a £750,000 (€890,000) payment transferred into the Duke of York’s account on the orders of an alleged Turkish fraudster was described to bankers as a wedding gift for his eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice.

Princess Eugenie was also paid £25,000 (€30,000) on the orders of Selman Turk, a former Goldman Sachs banker accused of stealing £40m (€47.5m) from Nebahat Evyap Isbilen, a 77-year-old Turkish millionairess.

The York family have all been named in a London High Court battle by Ms Isbilen to retrieve her missing millions from Mr Turk. In proceedings, the duke is alleged to have received a total of £1.1m (€1.31m), and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, £225,000 (€267,000) from Ms Isbilen’s funds.

The new revelations are the first time the princesses have been dragged into allegations of “suspicious” financial deals surrounding the duke.

Neither princess is believed to have had any knowledge of their parents’ dealings with Mr Turk, nor knowingly corresponded with him in any way.

The duchess is understood to be distraught that her daughters have been unwittingly dragged into the case, particularly as a result of their parents’ actions.

However, The Telegraph understands she does not plan to hand back the money she received, because she believes it was paid to her legitimately, and that a company she was acting for as a brand ambassador is responsible for any debt.

Mr Turk is accused of taking the money from Ms Isbilen when she was fleeing political persecution in her homeland and had put her complete trust in him to help her. Court documents show that the first payment to the Yorks which could have come from Ms Isbilen’s missing millions may have been made to the Duchess of York in August 2019.

A series of payments were made through a third company Alphabet Capital Limited to the family over the next few months. This includes instalments adding up to £350,000 (€415,000) to the duke and £225,000 to the duchess.

Jonathan Tickner, head of fraud at Peters & Peters, representing Ms Isbilen, has told the court that bank statements obtained by his legal team show that Princess Eugenie was paid £25,000 over the course of two days.



Ms Isbilen did make a direct payment of £750,000 to the duke in November 2019 which she believed was for help obtaining a new Turkish passport after she fled her homeland. “Mr Turk told me that he received help from the Duke of York to show or send the picture of my old passport to ­Turkey and that this service would normally be worth £2m, but it would cost less if we made the payment by way of a gift,” she told the High Court. When he contacted Ms Isbilen’s bank, Mr Turk said this money was a wedding gift for Princess Beatrice, who had got engaged two months earlier. Money given as gifts is not liable for tax, accounting experts said.

Mr Tickner said transcripts have since been obtained “of telephone conversations between Mr Turk, Hampden Bank and Prince Andrew’s private office, in which this representation was repeated”.



There is no suggestion that Princess Beatrice was aware of the conversations.



Mr Turk, who has a worldwide freezing order on his assets and has surrendered his passport, denies the allegations.

A spokesman for Prince Andrew said they could not comment on ongoing court proceedings. A spokesman for Sarah Ferguson said she “was completely unaware of the allegations that have since emerged against Mr Turk. She is naturally concerned by what has been alleged against him.”

Last night, those close to her claimed she believes she had done nothing wrong. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

