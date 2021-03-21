Princess Diana was the source of 'smears', claims Bashir

Martin Bashir has told an inquiry that Princess Diana was to blame for the "smears" he has been accused of peddling to secure his interview with her.

It has been alleged that Bashir told Diana "preposterous lies" to secure his interview with her in 1995 before her divorce from Prince Charles. A series of bizarre claims reported to have been made by Bashir were noted down by Earl Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, at a meeting all three attended on September 19, 1995.

Reporters have seen leaked documents that show Bashir, currently the BBC's religious affairs editor, claims that comments made at the meeting have been mistakenly attributed to him 25 years later.

It is the first evidence of Bashir's response to allegations that he cheated and lied his way to the "interview of the century", broadcast on the BBC's Panorama, in which Princess Diana disclosed details of her husband's adultery.

She famously told Bashir, then aged 32 and an unknown reporter, that there were "three people" in their marriage.

The emergence of Earl Spencer's notes last November prompted the BBC to launch an internal inquiry into how Bashir got the interview.

Bashir has been accused of falsely telling Princess Diana she was being spied on by the intelligence agencies, her private correspondence opened, her car tracked and her phone tapped, feeding her growing anxiety.

His denials - and the attempt to attribute comments instead to Princess Diana - are likely to fuel further anger against the BBC journalist.

Bashir has already admitted ordering faked bank statements, which he showed to Earl Spencer, but insisted Princess Diana never saw them. Earl Spencer said the statements - of mocked-up payments to his former head of security - were used to gain his trust, prompting him to introduce Bashir to his sister.

The report, which is expected to heavily criticise Bashir as well as senior corporation executives accused of covering up the scandal, is due to be completed by May.

