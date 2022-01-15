Princess Beatrice could be called in father’s sex abuse case

Prince Andrew says he was with Beatrice (pictured) at a restaurant the night in question. Photo: Steve Parsons/Pool via Reuters

Britain’s Princess Beatrice is braced to be dragged into her father’s sexual abuse case.

The 33-year-old has emerged as a key witness, as her father Prince Andrew alleges he was with his daughter at a Pizza Express in Woking, Surrey, on the night at the centre of the claims against him.

Lawyers for the prince’s accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, have disclosed that they plan to seek depositions from two British witnesses, who are “close to Andrew [and] who would have knowledge of his actions”. Last night, both sides’ lawyers were preparing to release their lists of potential witnesses.

The disclosure that another member of Britain’s royal family is set to become embroiled in the case came just a day after Queen Elizabeth stripped her second son of all military titles and patronages.

He can also no longer use the style of His Royal Highness in any official capacity.

Andrew’s attempt to have the case dismissed on a technicality was thwarted by a New York judge this week, leaving him facing a civil trial by jury.

Ms Giuffre (38), who claims she was forced to have sex with the prince on three separate occasions when she was 17, insisted that he “must be held accountable” for his actions as she welcomed the court ruling and the chance to “expose the truth”. Andrew has denied all her claims.

The prospect of his closest family members having to face questioning from Ms Giuffre’s formidable legal team is a highly uncomfortable one for the prince.

David Boies, Ms Giuffre’s lawyer, has already indicated that those he would seek to question in the prince’s case “might include his ex-wife” and could even include his brother, Prince Charles.

His former wife Sarah Duchess of York and daughters Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be supportive of Andrew.

There have been claims that Princess Beatrice has “absolutely no recollection” of the Pizza Express occasion.

A source close to Andrew has insisted that he would “continue to defend himself” against the allegations, describing the process as “a marathon, not a sprint”. However, the legal situation is understood to remain “fluid”

Crisis talks have begun in earnest to determine the specific terms of a potential deal, which the prince would want to be signed off before his deposition, scheduled for next month.

