Prince’s funeral to hear of his ‘humanity and humour’ as Harry and William unite in grief

Prince Philip's driving carriage and his two Fell ponies pictured ahead of Saturday's funeral procession at Windsor Castle. Photo: Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

Britain’s Prince Philip will today be remembered for his “kindness, humour and humanity” and his “unwavering loyalty” to Queen Elizabeth.

There will be no eulogy or sermon at this afternoon’s funeral service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, and no members of the royal family will give readings.

Instead, the deeply personal ceremony will reflect the duke’s desire to avoid unnecessary fuss, and will focus on Royal Navy tradition and his love of the sea.

In keeping with Covid guidelines and convention for a royal funeral, the 50-minute service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The queen (94) will sit alone in the quire, two metres from any family members and wearing a mask, and will take no active part.

To mark the occasion, however, Buckingham Palace last night released a previously unseen photograph, chosen by the queen, depicting her and Philip at the top of the Coyles of Muick, on the Balmoral estate, in 2003.

The photograph shows the pair enjoying the scenery in one of their favourite spots. It was taken by the Countess of Wessex.

The Dean of Windsor will open today’s service with the bidding, in which he will pay tribute to Philip’s many decades of public service.

“With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us,” he will say.

“We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our queen, by his service to the nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith.”

Standing before the group of 30 mourners, the dean will describe how their lives have been “enriched” through Philip’s challenges, encouragement, “his kindness, humour and humanity”.

The archbishop will also lead prayers, and praise the duke’s “courage and inspiration of his leadership”.

Before the service, members of the royal family will gather at the State Entrance of Windsor Castle before the duke’s coffin emerges. It is likely the first time Prince Harry and Prince William have seen each other in a year. Buckingham Palace refused to comment on whether there will be a reception after the service, but has insisted all relevant guidelines will be followed.

Coronavirus rules restrict commemorative events to a maximum of 15 people. Despite officially being in a two-week period of mourning, the queen carried out a further two engagements yesterday, speaking by telephone to both David Hurley, the governor-general of Australia, and Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister. Prince Charles held a telephone meeting with Boris Johnson.

Every moment of the duke’s funeral has been planned and rehearsed to leave nothing to chance. From the moment his coffin emerges from Windsor Castle, until the moment when it is lowered slowly into the royal vault beneath the altar at St George’s Chapel, the day has been designed to reflect the duke’s military heritage and achievements.

The ceremony, which will begin at 3pm after the short procession within the grounds of Windsor Castle, will have a strong nautical theme, reflecting the duke’s life-long association with the navy.

The duke’s coffin, covered with his personal standard, his naval cap, sword and a wreath of flowers, will be moved from the Private Chapel to the Inner Hall at Windsor Castle at 11am.

At 2.20pm, members of the royal family and the duke’s family who are not taking part in the procession behind the coffin, and his close friend Countess Mountbatten of Burma, who is also attending the funeral, will depart by car for the short drive to St George’s Chapel.

The duke’s coffin will be carried out of the State Entrance and on to a Land Rover, where it will journey to the chapel, followed by members of the royal family. The queen will follow in the state Bentley. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd)

