Prince William’s visit to US is marred by royal race row and Harry’s documentary trailer for Netflix

Prince William and his wife Kate during a visit to Boston Harbour yesterday. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Rishi Sunak has said that racism must be “confronted” wherever it occurs, as the fallout from the royal racism row threatened to overshadow the second day of Prince William’s and wife Kate’s trip to the US.

The UK prime minister declined to comment specifically on the incident, in which Lady Susan Hussey, the late Queen Elizabeth’s longest-serving lady-in-waiting, resigned after a black, British-born domestic violence campaigner alleged the 83-year-old had persistently asked her where she was “really” from during a palace reception.

The row emerged as the Prince and Princess of Wales embarked on their first overseas trip in their new roles.

In a further blow to their attempts to keep focus on the Earthshot Prize, William’s environmental awards, a trailer was released yesterday for Prince Harry’s and wife Meghan’s much-anticipated Netflix documentary.

The series promises a “never-before-seen look” at the couple’s private lives that will explain why they had to leave the royal family.

In the one-minute advert, Harry says: “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

The trailer features a series of previously unseen photographs of the couple.





The row involving Lady Hussey has led some to claim that the Sussexes, who alleged that an anonymous member of the Royal family commented about their unborn son’s skin colour, have been “vindicated”.

