Prince William’s charity rejected request to give PR post to Boris Johnson’s fiancée

AN ATTEMPT to secure Carrie Johnson a role with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s charity was rejected amid concerns it would be inappropriate for the prime minister’s fiancée to work with the royals.

Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, approached the Royal Foundation that manages Prince William’s charity work after the birth of the couple’s first child, Wilfred, in April 2020.

Mr Johnson is understood to have asked his officials to look for a charitable job for his then-fiancée after his original suggestion of giving her a plum government special adviser role was rejected by officials.

One aide suggested that Ms Johnson instead worked in communications for the duke and duchess’s Earthshot Prize, which gives an annual award of £1m (€1.16m) for environmental work.

But after he approached the foundation, Mr Case was given a “quiet rebuke” and the idea was “kicked into the long grass” after staff said it would be inappropriate for Ms Johnson to work there because she was engaged to the prime minister.

Officials are understood to have said Ms Johnson’s relationship would risk undermining the political neutrality of the royals’ work, while the role may also have required her to speak to journalists.

The revelation comes after days of speculation about Mr Johnson’s involvement in his wife’s career – following claims that he attempted to appoint her to a £100,000-a-year chief of staff job in the foreign office while he was foreign secretary and their relationship was not yet public.

The claims were briefly published in The Times on Saturday but removed from later editions of the newspaper after an intervention from No 10.

It is understood Mr Case was instructed to make contact with the charity, which is run by his former bosses the Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The civil servant is said to have asked the foundation whether Ms Johnson would be suitable for the role, and whether she could expect to be paid.

Last night, Downing Street denied that the prime minister himself had ordered Mr Case to approach the charity, but did not dispute that he had been involved in discussions about it or that Mr Case had done so.

A spokesman said: “The prime minister has never recommended Mrs Johnson for a government role or one as part of the Earthshot Prize.”

A source familiar with the discussions said Mr Case was “tasked to see if there was any scope for progressing things” but was given “a quiet rebuke at the idea of her working closely with the royals” and the idea was “kicked into the long grass”.

A second source added: “The PM might have suggested it but she certainly wasn’t offered anything. No jobs were offered.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

