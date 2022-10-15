Prince William’s anger over Netflix use of infamous Diana interview with Martin Bashir

Diana, Princess of Wales, during her interview with Martin Bashir for the BBC.

Britain’s Prince William believes Netflix is profiteering from his mother’s BBC Panorama interview, palace sources have suggested.

The interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, will be depicted in The Crown as the new series delves into the “all-out war” caused by the breakdown of her marriage to the then Prince Charles.

It will also reflect the “deceitful” manner that the interview – in which the late princess told Martin Bashir that “there were three of us in this marriage” – was obtained and its aftermath.

Prince William has said the interview should “never be aired again”.

He said last year that it held no legitimacy and had established a false narrative commercialised by the BBC and others for more than 25 years.

He also said that it brought him “indescribable sadness” that the interview had contributed so significantly to the “fear, paranoia and isolation” his mother felt in the final years of her life.

A source said he had made his feelings about it “very clear” and that a fictional depiction would be “met in the way you would expect”.

Kate Middleton and Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William

They added that, given the strong personal statement he had made, one could understand if he was angered about the “dramatisation of it for financial gain”.

Mr Bashir will be played by Prasanna Puwanarajah, who took on the same role in the 2013 film Diana.

Tim Davie, director-general of the BBC, apologised to King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry earlier this year “for the way in which Princess Diana was deceived and the subsequent impact on all their lives”.

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales from season five of The Crown. Photo: Keith Bernstein/Netflix/PA Wire

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales from season five of The Crown. Photo: Keith Bernstein/Netflix/PA Wire

He said that because of the “shocking way” the interview was obtained, it would never be shown on the BBC in whole or in part again.

However, Netflix has defied such concerns to depict the interview in the forthcoming series, which is released on November 9.

The breakdown of Charles and Diana’s marriage will be the main plot. Insiders admit that the focus on Charles and Diana’s relationship, as well as on Camilla Parker Bowles, could not have come at a worse time for the king. (© Telegraph media Group Ltd 2022)

