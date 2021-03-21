Prince William ‘very upset’ by Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interview

Prince William is "very upset" about Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, according to royal insiders.

Sources close to the Duke of Cambridge have suggested that his "head is all over the place" following the bombshell chat earlier this month and that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step down as senior royals last year is "still raw" - with William missing his brother after he departed for California with his wife.

A former Palace aide told The Sunday Times newspaper: "Once he got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother.

"They shared everything about their lives, an office, a foundation, meetings together most days and there was a lot of fun along the way. He'll miss it forever."

Harry had claimed during the chat with Oprah that both William and their father, Prince Charles, were "trapped" by their responsibilities to the monarchy, but a friend of the 38-year-old royal suggest that Harry's comments were "way off the mark", claiming William takes a similar approach to Queen Elizabeth in terms of service to the Royal Family.

They said: "He had a path set for him and he's completely accepting of his role.

"He is very much his grandmother's grandson in that respect of duty and service."

Another close friend of the brothers suggested that William "feels the pressure now" as his future has been altered by Harry's decision to step away from royal life, although it was claimed that he is determined to heal the rift between the pair.

A pal said: "It’s still raw. He’s very upset by what’s happened, though absolutely intent that he and Harry’s relationship will heal in time."

Online Editors