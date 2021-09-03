Prince William personally intervened to help Afghan officer and family escape Kabul

Prince William personally intervened to ensure that an Afghan officer he knew from Sandhurst military academy was able to get his family through the gate at Kabul airport and flee the country .

William (39) heard about the plight of the former cadet, who was struggling to secure the group’s safe passage out of the country as it fell to the Taliban, and asked his equerry, Naval officer Rob Dixon, to make some calls on his behalf.

Lieutenant Commander Dixon, who started work with the prince last September, contacted the relevant personnel and the officer, who is thought to have served with the Afghan national army, and his relatives were waved through and allowed to board a flight to Britain.

The Afghan officer had been integral to the British military operation in Afghanistan and had been working closely with British troops. His position meant his family group of more than 10, comprising several women and children, would have been particularly vulnerable.

All were eligible to leave the country but fell foul of the chaotic scenes on the ground.

Commissioning officers, special forces and soldiers from 2 Para, 16 Air Assault Brigade who began the evacuation operation on the ground are understood to have been aware of William’s intervention.

As the US-led withdrawal from Afghanistan drew to a close last month, there was panic at Kabul airport as hundreds of desperate Afghans tried to flee.

Families were separated, babies were passed over the perimeter fence and others waited for hours in the hope of being plucked from the crowd. Thousands of emails to the UK government from desperate Afghans are said to have gone unanswered.

The chaotic evacuation drew fierce criticism amid suggestions that thousands of Afghans eligible to go to the UK were left behind and that Britain was slow to act in getting its citizens and its Afghan allies out.

Major Andrew Fox, a former paratrooper who served three tours in Afghanistan and has been helping to evacuate interpreters, said he had heard “countless” stories of officers on the ground smuggling people they knew from Sandhurst through the gates. “I myself got 2 Para to rush out into the crowd and grab someone for me,” he said. “It’s fully in line with what we get taught in the army in terms of values, loyalty, respect for others, all that good stuff. We’re trained to help where we can.”

He said he was relieved he had made contact with the family he helped out as the man he had been sponsoring through the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy scheme, his wife and three children were in the spot where a bomb went off five hours later.

