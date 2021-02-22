Prince William keen to mend rift with Harry ahead of Oprah interview

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry with Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Photo: Chris Radburn

Britain’s Prince William is keen to focus on “purely family matters” with his brother Harry, in order to repair their bond after work ties were finally severed, palace sources have said.

It is hoped that after months of bitter ruminations over the Harry and wife Meghan’s decision to quit royal life, the brothers will be in a position to heal their rift by focusing solely on personal ties.

While there remains concern at Buckingham Palace about the Sussexes’ forthcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey, sources suggested that as long as the couple refrain from making any personal attacks, the damage caused in recent years could be fixed. According to one source: “There is hope that they can all move forward now these loose ends have been tied up once and for all.

“The (one year) review had been hanging over both sides for some time but now it has finally been resolved, it allows all parties to work on purely family matters.”

While the two brothers have remained in touch over the last year, conversations have been overshadowed by ‘Megxit’ and the complexities of the Harry and Meghan’s ‘half-in, half-out’ roles.

Last week’s Buckingham Palace statement, confirming that the couple would not be returning to the royal fold, brought such discussions to a close.

Aides remain concerned Meghan (39) may “unleash” on her royal in-laws, during their no-holds-barred 90-minute Winfrey special, to be broadcast on US network CBS on March 7.

Speculation is rife that William (38) could endure the most criticism.

Behind palace gates, it is thought Meghan “would not be foolish enough” to take aim at either Queen Elizabeth or William’s wife Kate but may reference the tensions that have built up between her husband (36) and his elder brother in recent years.

A source close to them insisted yesterday they would never say anything to disrespect the queen or cause further animosity.

It was reported yesterday that William felt “really sad and genuinely shocked” by his brother’s behaviour towards the queen in recent weeks.

