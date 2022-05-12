Prince William jokes about Kate feeling broody during school visit

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, interacts with children as she joins a Roots of Empathy session during a visit to St John's Primary School in Port Glasgow, Scotland, May 11, 2022. Photo: Jane Barlow/REUTERS

Prince William joked about his wife becoming broody when they visited a school where she cuddled a baby, sang along with children and spoke to young pupils.

William and wife Kate toured St John’s Primary School in Inverclyde to learn about an innovative project where school children interact with a mother and baby to learn about its development and aid their emotional empathy with others.

As the couple began their visit to the school close to the banks of the River Clyde in Port Glasgow, the duke joked, “Can you get my wife out of here before she gets broody?”

By the end she was holding 10-month-old Saul after his session with his mother Laura Molloy.

Laura has been bringing her son to school as part of the Roots of Empathy sessions run by Action for Children, a charity Kate supports as patron.

Action for Children, which runs the programme in 18 local authority areas in Scotland, says the sessions – where the pupils are guided in discussions about their own emotions – improve the behaviour of pupils, who are kinder, with fewer instances of bullying.

The Cambridges sat cross-legged on the floor and joined a session as Saul crawled on a mat, sang nursery rhymes with the children, and even did the hand actions to Incy Wincy Spider.

Kate asked the group of around 35 seven-year-olds, “Do you think lots of schools should have a project like this?” and when some replied, “Yes,” she added, “We do too.”

Meanwhile the queen’s decision to delegate her role to Prince Charles in the opening of parliament was being seen by the public as evidence that a transition is under way, with the 96-year-old monarch remaining on the throne but turning over more responsibilities to her eldest son.

The choreography of the day emphasised a queen who was absent and yet still present. Her throne had been removed, but in its place the Imperial State Crown sat propped on a pillow.

“I think the emphasis here was clearly on continuity, a symbolic presence of Elizabeth II, if not a physical presence, and also what the future will likely look like,” said Ed Owens, a royal historian and author.