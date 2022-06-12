Prince William and Kate ‘moving to Windsor’ following Jubilee talks

The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William pictured recently after a visit of Cardiff Castle. Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are planning to move their family from London to Berkshire, a new report has claimed.

According to The Sunday Times, Prince William and Kate will maintain Kensington Palace as their London home but later this summer, their primary residence will become a house on British Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor estate.

The couple’s eldest children, Prince George (8), and Princess Charlotte (7) will move out of their current prep school, Thomas’s Battersea, and enroll in a school near Windsor.

Read More

The publication claims that the family will continue to visit Anmer Hall, their home in Norfolk, while their press and private offices will be housed at Kensington Palace in London.

It’s understood that in time, the family will move into Windsor Castle because Prince Charles is not planning to there as much as the British Queen does when he becomes King.

“The reality is they are quite confined in what they can do in London,” a friend told the publication.

“The kids can’t go into the park and kick a football with friends. Their plan is to be there for the next ten to 15 years and then move to Anmer, which is so special to them.”