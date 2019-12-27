Prince used name 'Andrew Inverness' for private fund
Prince Andrew set up a private investment fund under an assumed name to channel deals brokered in Buckingham Palace.
He owns four linked companies registered under the name "Andrew Inverness". He was given the title Earl of Inverness in 1986. But critics will suggest that in deliberately choosing to register the businesses under "Andrew Inverness", the prince was attempting to avoid scrutiny.
The first business, Urramoor Limited, was incorporated in February 2013, 18 months after the prince was stripped of his UK trade envoy role over his association with Jeffrey Epstein, the 'Daily Telegraph' reports. There is almost no detail in the public domain about Urramoor and it does not have a website.
But a US-South African investment firm that had a tie-up with Urramoor described the company as "The Private Investment Office of HRH Duke of York".
Three further Urramoor companies have been registered in the past six years, including Urramoor Property Ltd and Urramoor Hydrocarbons, which was jointly run with Bulent Goktuna, a Turkish tycoon.
Urramoor Hydrocarbons was set up in 2014 but shut down less than two years later without publishing any accounts.
Urramoor is run by Libby Mitford Ferguson (51), a barrister who runs her own separate property company. Ms Ferguson - who is not related to the prince's ex-wife - was on the guest list for an event at Buckingham Palace at which tech start-up companies tried to attract investors.
The Pitch@Palace event was another commercial enterprise set up by the prince. It is not clear if Urramoor was involved in negotiating deals at the Pitch@Palace event.
Last December, a representative of Urramoor attended an agricultural investment conference held in London. Ms Ferguson declined to comment when approached.
In a text, she wrote: "There is no story about Urramoor. It is a dormant company and about to be struck off."
The most recent "micro entity" accounts for Urramoor Ltd show creditors are owed more than £180,000 (€211,000) but give no information to their identity.
Urramoor Property Ltd lists as its director Amanda Thirsk, Andrew's former private secretary. It shows no activity in its latest accounts. Asked about the companies, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said it was not something it would comment on.
The 'Daily Telegraph' found evidence of the prince using the name "Andrew Inverness" to make hotel bookings and on one occasion in a business deal that went wrong.
He was listed as a creditor when a luxury ski holiday company offering high-end chalets in the Alps went bust, owing him £27,000, as long ago as 2009. (© Daily Telegraph, London)
