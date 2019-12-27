Prince used name 'Andrew Inverness' for private fund

Prince Andrew set up a private investment fund under an assumed name to channel deals brokered in Buckingham Palace.

He owns four linked companies registered under the name "Andrew Inverness". He was given the title Earl of Inverness in 1986. But critics will suggest that in deliberately choosing to register the businesses under "Andrew Inverness", the prince was attempting to avoid scrutiny.

The first business, Urramoor Limited, was incorporated in February 2013, 18 months after the prince was stripped of his UK trade envoy role over his association with Jeffrey Epstein, the 'Daily Telegraph' reports. There is almost no detail in the public domain about Urramoor and it does not have a website.

But a US-South African investment firm that had a tie-up with Urramoor described the company as "The Private Investment Office of HRH Duke of York".

