Prince suggests sex assault accuser Giuffre suffering from ‘false memories’

Britain's p rince Andrew has suggested Virginia Roberts Giuffre is suffering from “false memories” in her claims that he sexually abused her and wants to question her psychologist as a witness, court documents have revealed.

His lawyers have asked to interview Dr Judith Lightfoot about Ms Giuffre’s claims that she suffered “severe emotional distress and psychological harm” as a result of the duke’s alleged conduct.

They also want to question her husband, Robert Giuffre, under oath about her “alleged childhood trauma and abuse”, her relationship with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and any communication she has had with him about the civil case she is bringing against prince Andrew.

The duke’s lawyers state in court documents that he vehemently denies Ms Giuffre’s claims that he sexually assaulted her and sexually abused another victim in front of her.

In the first detailed indication of the strategy he will use to confront Ms Giuffre’s allegations, the duke has laid out a series of claims of his own, each with the potential to severely damage her testimony and credibility.

A US court is set to hear the case later this year, unless Ms Giuffre accepts any offer of a multimillion-dollar pay-off the duke might make to settle the case out of court and avoid further damaging the reputation of the monarchy.

Documents lodged with the New York court by his lawyer Melissa Lerner on Friday accuse Ms Giuffre of helping to recruit underage girls to have sex with Epstein, the duke’s former friend.

The documents argue that Ms Giuffre, who claims she was forced to have sex with Andrew on three separate occasions in 2001, when she was 17, “may suffer from false memories”.

He also claims that any trauma Ms Giuffre suffered at Epstein’s hands has been compounded by her own decision to speak openly about her past.

In a request for international judicial assistance, the duke’s lawyers state that they need to interview Dr Lightfoot, who is based in Australia, in order to test the truth of Ms Giuffre’s claims that she was under threat of harm from Epstein and Maxwell and suffered “alleged severe emotional distress”.

They also want to question Dr Lightfoot about the connection between any harm she may have suffered and the alleged conduct of the duke.

His lawyers state that Andrew “contends that (Ms Giuffre) may suffer from false memories, as evidenced by the fact that her claims regarding her time with Epstein and the circumstances under which (prince Andrew) allegedly assaulted her have repeatedly changed over the years”.

As part of their request, the duke’s lawyers asked to see all of Dr Lightfoot’s medical notes on Ms Giuffre, her prescriptions and invoices.

The lawyers will also use claims heard at Maxwell’s recent sex trafficking trial that Ms Giuffre helped recruit girls for Epstein.

Alison Nathan, the US district judge, announced yesterday that Maxwell would be sentenced for sex trafficking on June 28, despite her defence team seeking a new trial after a member of the jury admitted after the verdict to having suffered sexual abuse in his childhood. The duke alleges Ms Giuffre’s claims are “an effort to deflect from her own participation in Epstein’s sex-trafficking scheme, including by recruiting young women (including at least one 14-year-old girl) to become sexual partners for Epstein”.

His lawyers state that Mr Giuffre met Virginia Roberts in Thailand in about 2002, “when she was attending a massage training course and recruiting one or more women to perform sexual acts for Jeffrey Epstein, who funded the trip”.

They add: “Mr Giuffre has relevant information regarding (Virginia Giuffre’s) domicile since 2002, her relationship with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, (Giuffre’s) role in recruiting underage girls for Epstein’s alleged sex-trafficking scheme and (Giuffre’s) allegations against (prince Andrew).”

The strategy by the duke’s lawyers to implicate Ms Giuffre in Epstein’s sordid activities, as well as questioning her memory of events and cast doubt over her claims of having suffered trauma, has its risks, leaving him open to claims of “victim-blaming” from women’s rights groups.

Aged 19, Virginia Roberts met a martial arts tutor Robert Giuffre while studying massage techniques in Thailand. They married in a Buddhist temple within 10 days of meeting.

She credits their relationship as helping her find the courage to flee the clutches of Jeffrey Epstein, who had paid for her trip.

The newlyweds moved to Australia where they had three children, two boys and a girl.

Mr Giuffre has defended in no uncertain terms any criticism of his wife.

It is understood the duke’s lawyers will want to know what he learnt of her “alleged childhood trauma and abuse”, and perhaps why she waited nearly 10 years to make her allegations about the duke.

Andrew’s lawyers are hoping Dr Judith Lightfoot can offer an insight into the mental state of the duke’s accuser.

According to court documents, Ms Giuffre “sought counselling” from the Australian-based psychologist after she moved back to Australia.

The duke’s lawyers hope she will have “relevant information” about her abuse by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as her “alleged severe emotional distress and psychological harm”. They also want to question her about Ms Giuffre’s claim to have been under threat of death or bodily harm from the late sex trafficker.

The lawyer’s letter states that Dr Lightfoot’s records (or the lack thereof) reflecting her allegations will be relevant to preparation of the Duke’s defence.

