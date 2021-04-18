Prince Philip honoured for a lifetime of service

Members of the British royal family attend the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle yesterday. Picture by Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Images

As military bands played and a procession of royals escorted his coffin to the church, Prince Philip was laid to rest yesterday in a funeral ceremony that honoured his lifetime of service to the UK, the crown and his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II.

The widowed British monarch, setting an example amid the coronavirus pandemic, sat alone at the ceremony, dressed in black and with her head bowed in prayer.

Philip — who died on April 9, two months shy of his 100th birthday — was honoured at Windsor Castle in a service that was steeped in military and royal tradition but also pared down and infused with his own personality. The entire royal procession and funeral took place out of public view within the grounds of the castle, a 950-year-old royal residence 20 miles (30km) west of London, but was shown live on television.

Coronavirus restrictions meant that instead of the 800 mourners expected in the longstanding plans for Philip’s funeral, only 30 people were allowed inside the castle’s St George’s Chapel, including the queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren.

Following strict social distancing rules, the queen set an example even in grief, sitting apart from family members who were arrayed around the church.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, sat opposite the monarch alongside his wife, Camilla. Prince Andrew was two seats to the queen’s left. Prince William and his wife, Kate, sat directly opposite his brother, Prince Harry, who had travelled back from California without his pregnant wife, Meghan.

People across Britain observed one minute of silence in honour of Philip just before the funeral got under way. Under soft spring sunshine, some locals earlier stopped outside the castle to leave flowers, but people largely heeded requests by police and the palace not to gather because of the pandemic.

The Duchess of Sussex wrote the card attached to her and Prince Harry’s wreath by hand, ensuring that, in a small way, she played a part in the funeral service.

The Duchess, (39), who is heavily pregnant with their second child, had hoped to attend the ceremony but was advised against travelling by her doctor.

She was watching the funeral on television at home in Montecito, California. The couple’s wreath was among nine family wreaths laid in the Quire of St George’s Chapel, propped against the stalls alongside the duke’s coffin.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that at his grandfather’s funeral the Duke of Sussex was wearing his KCVO Neck Order and Star, Afghanistan Campaign medal, Gold Jubilee medal, and Diamond Jubilee medal.

A spokesman for Prince Harry highlighted the “unique connection” he had with his grandfather in their shared active service — including in combat — as part of the British Armed Forces.

He noted that the Duke of Edinburgh was a decorated Naval officer whose military career spanned World War II, while his grandson’s 10 years of active-duty service included two tours of duty on the front lines in Afghanistan.

The Queen stripped the Sussexes of all official royal titles earlier this year after they confirmed they would not return to their roles as working royals. The funeral was the first occasion to mark Prince Harry’s change of status.

In a break with centuries of royal tradition, the queen decreed that all male mourners should don morning coats with medals or day dress, in order to present a united family front.

Here, the tricolour was flown at half-mast on all State buildings to mark the death of the duke. Áras an Uachtaráin and Iveagh House were among the buildings where the flags were lowered.

The UK ambassador to Ireland Paul Johnston thanked the Irish Government for “this very special gesture”.

Sunday Independent