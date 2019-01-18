Prince Philip has 'miracle' escape as car overturns in road smash

Prince Philip had to climb from the wreckage of his car following a crash in which his Land Rover overturned on its side.

Prince Philip had to climb from the wreckage of his car following a crash in which his Land Rover overturned on its side.

The 97-year-old was said to look distraught and "quite shaken" after the accident yesterday afternoon, which left two other people in hospital with minor injuries.

He was recovering at Sandringham with Queen Elizabeth by his side, after being checked by a doctor as a precaution and found to have no injuries.

Police confirmed that both Philip and a female driver had been breathalysed at the scene and had not been drinking.

A witness said the queen's husband appeared "shocked and shaken" after the crash, describing the fact he was uninjured as a "miracle".

The witness said he had seemed "quite distraught" in the aftermath of the incident, as police arrived at the scene.

"He looked at me as I approached the junction. Police were already on the scene, helping him. There's a police station not far away.

"The fact anybody walked away from that is incredible. If a 30-year-old had walked away from that unhurt it would be a miracle.

"For a 97-year-old man, that is something else," the witness said.

He is understood to have been helped out of his vehicle, which had flipped over, trapping the driver's door shut.

Photographs of the wreckage appeared to show that the car had been hit on its passenger side, with heavy scrapes and dents in what would have been a "reinforced" vehicle made for the British royal family.

The second car, a Kia, was left on a verge after the crash on the A149 near the Sandringham estate shortly before 3pm.

There were conflicting reports about precisely how the crash unfolded, but locals believed Philip was leaving a small private side road, intending to cross the A149 as he headed back to Sandringham when he was in collision with a car travelling south.

Philip, who was wearing casual attire, was seen speaking to uniformed police as a group of about five people comforted one another near to the second car.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene. (© Daily Telegraph London)

Telegraph.co.uk