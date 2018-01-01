Prince Philip ‘asked if bearded man was terrorist while joking with crowds’

The 96-year-old was attending St Magdalene Church on New Year’s Eve accompanied by the Princess Royal, when it is reported he made the comment as he joked with onlookers.

Witnesses who claimed to have heard the comment said the man had a ginger beard, The Sun and the Mail Online reported.

The Duke traditionally marks the festive period with the Queen at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, attending a church service on Christmas morning and New Year’s Eve with the royal family.